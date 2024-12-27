Okudzeto Ablakwa blows whistle on US$750,000 “Midnight Contract” at ADB

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, raised alarm over what he described as a “reckless and unpatriotic” midnight contract awarded by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

In a Facebook post, Ablakwa revealed intercepted memos indicating that the state-owned Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) recently approved a controversial electronic servicing agreement worth US$750,000 (approximately GHS12 million) under questionable circumstances.

Ablakwa, who is also the chairman of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), set up by the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, revealed that the ADB Board met three days earlier and hastily approved the deal with Virtual Security Africa, despite the agreement being in draft form and negotiations yet to be finalized.

He further claimed that the contract did not pass through the bank’s audit department, raising concerns among ADB insiders.

Deep throat sources within the bank reportedly disclosed that the Board is under significant political pressure to make full payment by Friday, December 27, 2024.

Ablakwa labelled this as part of a broader trend of “sleazy midnight contracts” and payments being rushed ahead of the change in government on January 7, 2025.

The MP criticised the outgoing government for ignoring warnings from the President-elect’s Transition Team to halt such last-minute transactions, pointing out that this caution was consistent with the NPP’s own demands during the 2016 transition.

Ablakwa also issued a stern warning to public officials involved in authorising these payments, stating that they would face accountability in the post-transition period.

Concluding his post, Ablakwa vowed to protect the nation’s interest by exposing these alleged dubious deals.

“For God and Country. Ghana First,” he wrote, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring transparency and justice.

The post has sparked intense debate on social media, with some calling for immediate investigations into the matter.

The outgoing government is yet to respond to the allegations.

The public now awaits further updates, as pressure mounts on authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged contract and ensure due diligence in the final days of the current administration.

Below is his post; Intercepted memos continue to expose reckless and unpatriotic officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government for awarding sleazy midnight contracts and insisting on full payments before January 7, 2025.

The Board of the Agricultural Department Bank (ADB) met 3 days ago and hurriedly approved a controversial electronic servicing agreement valued at US$750,000.00 (GHS12million).

Deep throat sources at ADB tell me they are under extreme political pressure to effect full payment by tomorrow the 27th of December, 2024.

Top ADB insiders are shocked at the Board’s decision because apart from this deal not going through the audit department, negotiations with the vendor, Virtual Security Africa have not been concluded, particularly as the main agreement is still in draft form.

The mad rush for midnight contracts and payments have reached uncontrollable levels despite a clear caution from the President-elect’s Transition Team — a caution consistent with what the NPP demanded in 2016.

Fortunately, we have intercepted a considerable number of these internal memos on these dubious transactions and the public officials who succumb to unlawful political pressure and effect payments will have themselves to blame after January 7, 2025.

For God and Country.

Ghana First.