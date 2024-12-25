Parliament to begin registration of MPs-elect on December 25

Parliament has announced the commencement of registration for Members of Parliament-elect of the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

A statement issued on December 24 indicated that the registration process will start with an online exercise, followed by physical registration set to take place early on January 2 to January 6, 2025.

“Targeted messages inviting members will be sent to members elect via WhatsApp or emails. Physical registration will start on Thursday 2nd January, 2025 and end on 6th January 2025.

“Members who may need further clarifications or assistance may contact the officers in charge of the registration exercise on telephone number 055 022 2200 or 0503634466,” portions of the statement stated.

It added that “Honorable members will be conveyed by bus from the premises of Parliament to the Independence Square at 8 am prompt.”

The Parliamentary Service has also released dates and schedules for events related to the dissolution of the current 8th Parliament and the inauguration of the 9th Parliament:

Key Events and Dates: