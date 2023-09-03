Okraku Mantey must be up and doing – Natty Borax

Enterprising lyricist Natty Borax has charged Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mark Okraku Mantey and other stake holders to be up and doing.

To Borax, the once vibrant Okraku Mantey has been dormant since he assumed the ministerial position and therefore should be up to the task.

He said in an interview that the lackadaisical attitude of the Deputy Minister and key figures like Bice Osei Kuffour (Obuor) has created a huge gap between Ghana and Nigeria in the music industry.

The beleaguered artist said ” …l think Okraku Mantey is sleeping, he should be up and doing. He has all it takes by way of expertise and contacts to push our industry to the pedestal but he has been dormant since he became a Minister.”

The dreadlocked musician added ” Obuor in like manner was a serious advocate until recently, he is now the CEO of Ghana Post, which is not a bad idea but he is not the the Obuor we knew some time past. They should up their games.”