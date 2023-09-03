Major 3Politics

Bawumia’s bid to lead NPP may hit a snag – Political Scientist

A Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Ansah-Asante says it is important not to underestimate the unpredictable nature of elections, where factors beyond one’s control can influence outcomes.

According to him, although Dr. Mmahamudu Bawumia may boast of a substantial track record and a strong following, his bid to lead the party may hit a snag

He hinted that the unpredictability of elections could pose challenges to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid in lieu of what happened to the other candidates during the super delegate’s conference.

In an interview monitored by ATL FM NEWS on Joy FM, he said while Dr. Bawumia may be seen as a front-runner, he asserts that past elections worldwide have showcased that even the most favoured candidates can face challenges that shift the dynamics in unexpected ways.

He emphasized that in the world of elections, anything can happen, and no outcome is guaranteed.

To him, anything can happen as each of them is capable of winning. As such Dr. Kwame Ansah-Asante indicated that it all depends on a number of factors.

“How well you coordinate your activities, how well you turnout your messages and try to make sure that it resonates with the people, how well you are in terms of your ability to articulate clearly your policies and programs and the rest of them” he emphasized.

He is therefore, of the view that there should be no complacency on the part of the four elected to contest the position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearership.

