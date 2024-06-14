Ohene Ntow tells Jean Mensa to emulate Afari-Gyan’s objectivity

…For better election 2024….

Nana Ohene Ntow, Senior Campaign Advisor to independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, has urged Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, to address the concerns of Ghanaians and improve the commission’s performance.

The one time General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, lauded former EC Chairman, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, as the best Commissioner of the EC in the Fourth Republic, describing him as objective.

Ohene Ntow’s comments, come in response to numerous complaints regarding the EC’s recent performance, including issues with Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits and errors in data published during the limited voter registration exercise.

The voter transfer process, has also faced significant challenges, raising concerns about the commission’s preparedness for the 2024 elections.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s ‘Cituation Room,’ Ohene Ntow, called on Jean Mensa, to listen to the grievances of the public, including those from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He urged her to address these issues to ensure her performance meets public expectations.

He encouraged her to address these concerns and ensure that her performance is deemed satisfactory by all.

“I have heard just too many accusations, especially from the NDC, but sometimes also from the general public, people who are not directly involved in the electioneering process.

“Mrs Jean Mensa, is a very personal friend and professional colleague, we’ve worked over the years so when I heard she was going to be the Electoral Commissioner, I thought that was a good idea because this was a woman who has been very deeply involved in the democratic progress and development of Ghana.”

“But it appears that there are few complaints so I would ask her to pay attention to these complaints and then make sure that at the end of the day, people who are judging, and watching your performance will be comfortable and objective about you.”

Nana Ohene Ntow praised Dr Afari-Gyan’s objective approach to his role during his tenure under President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

Despite facing mistrust from both the NPP and NDC at times, Ohene Ntow believes Dr Afari-Gyan demonstrated his commitment to fairness and impartiality, making him one of the standout Commissioners of the Fourth Republic.

“But honestly, let me say that after years of interacting with Afari Gyan, especially in my capacity as General Secretary through to that election, I think he’s probably one of the best Commissioners we have had in the fourth republic.

“I mean if you consider the situation where the NPP sometimes doesn’t trust him, the NDC doesn’t trust him, that should tell you something about the man. I think he did quite an objective job.”