Odododiodio: Chaos erupts at NDC parliamentary vetting, party office vandalised

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), South La Regional Office, was plunged into chaos during the vetting process of the parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio Constituency.

Reports emerged of confrontations between supporters of rival NDC parliamentary aspirants, resulting in property damage, including the vandalism of the party’s office.

Three aspiring candidates officially submitted their nomination to vie for the parliamentary slot.

However, leading to the vetting, the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, decided not to contest in the race again.

As the vetting process was ongoing today, October 13, 2023, chaos erupted thereby disrupting the process.

In a video shared by Accra-based citinewroom, angry party members were seen slamming and vanderlising the chairs in the party’s office.

Although the reason for the turn of events is not officially stated, some angry party members were heard in a video accusing the leadership of the party of being biassed.

“They are being biassed. The NDC National Executives are being biassed,” one of the party members said angrily.

Odododiodio: Chaos erupts at NDC parliamentary vetting, party office vandalised
