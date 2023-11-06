NPP poll: Prof. Gyampo jabs EC for ‘poor and shoddy’ results declaration

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to be clear and accurate when declaring election results.

This follows an error made by the Director of Elections, Dr. Serebour Quiacoo while declaring the results of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Dr. Quaicoo incorrectly announced 91% instead of the correct 61% for the flagbearer-elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He also failed to give the percentages garnered by other aspirants and only announced that of Dr. Bawumia.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Prof. Gyampo stated: “Yesterday, the whole announcement of the results of the NPP flagbearer elections by the Electoral Commission, was poorly and shoddily done by Dr. Serebour Quiacoo. He couldn’t even do a simple computation and announcement of all the percentages for the candidates. The EC must be clear in telling all about the percentage of votes garnered by all aspirants. This cannot be left to individual computations.”

“I still do not understand the causes of the mathematical mistakes of the Electoral Commission in declaring results. Can’t the EC be accurate in the declaration of results? The last time in 2020, they corrected themselves more than 5 times in declaring the election results. Yesterday too, they announced 91% instead of 61%. They could also not do a simple computation of percentages of votes for the rest of the candidates. This is unprecedented.

Prof. Gyampo further emphasized that the EC’s recurring mathematical errors do not inspire public confidence in the Commission.

“Can’t institutions work to perfect themselves over time? Why should the mere presence of very mortal party human beings make the EC Director of Elections shiver to the point of making mistakes?” he queried.

The political science lecturer, therefore, called for institutions to transcend individual weaknesses and strive for excellence.

Read the full statement from Prof Gyampo below:

What is the source of the ECs Mathematical Challenges in Declaring Results? Prof Gyampo Quizzes

Or “I don’t understand the mathematical challenges of the EC in declaring results”

I still do not understand the causes of the mathematical mistakes of the Electoral Commission in declaring results. Can’t the EC be accurate in the declaration of results? The last time in 2020, they corrected themselves more than 5 times in declaring the election results.

Yesterday too, they announced 91% instead of 61%. They could also not do a simple computation of percentages of votes for the rest of the candidates. This is unprecedented.

The sudden plague of mathematical challenges on the part of the EC doesn’t auger well for the quest to build public confidence in the Commission.

Yesterday, the whole announcement of the results of the NPP flag bearer elections by the Electoral Commission, was poorly and shoddily done by Dr. Serebour Quiacoo.

He couldn’t even do a simple computation and announcement of all the percentages for the candidates.

The EC must be clear in telling all about the percentage of votes garnered by all aspirants. This cannot be left to individual computations.

Can’t institutions work to perfect themselves over time? Why should the mere presence of very mortal party human beings make the EC Director of Elections shiver to the point of making mistakes?

Institutions must transcend individuals!