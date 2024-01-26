NPP leadership tackles OB Amoah’s mafia tactics

….Suspends Akuapem South parliamentary primaries

The national leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has tackled an alleged mafia tactic by its Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akuapem South Constituency, Osei Bonsu Amoah, alias OB Amoah, to have his chosen successor go into tomorrow’s parliamentary primaries safely by postponing the polls in that constituency.

This is to make way to hear a petition received from the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, who had to withdraw his nomination from the contest out of respect for the MP who doubles as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

Frank Aidoo, petitioned the NPP leadership to allow him to contest tomorrow’s parliamentary primary, following the withdrawal of the incumbent MP, O.B Amoah from the race.

O.B. Amoah, had earlier indicated his unwillingness to seek a fourth term as MP for Akuapem South, but made a U-turn and picked nomination forms to seek re-election for the seat.

Insiders told The Herald that he did it deliberately to have his “boy” one Eric Yeboah Apeadu, succeed him as MP.

This paper also learnt that the Akuapem South MCE, who holds Mr Amoah in high regard, was very much interested in the contest and withdrew for him (Amoah) to go.

But OB Amoah, tricked his friend and former benefactor, into believing that he was interested in a fourth term, only to rather withdraw his interest after the nominations closed, by which time the MCE, could not refile.

The NPP’s general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in a statement, indicated that the postponement is to allow the leadership to address the concerns raised and called for cooperation from supporters.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has resolved to postpone the Akuapem South parliamentary primary, initially scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024. This decision is in response to petitions received, accompanied by recommendations from both the constituency executive committee and the regional executive committee. The postponement aims to ensure comprehensive consultations and address raised concerns”.

Tensions were said to be running high in the Akuapem South constituency of the Eastern Region as Mr Amoah stepped down from the NPP parliamentary primaries.

He had sparked anger due to allegations of orchestrating the disqualification of Frank Aidoo, who others say had fallen out with OB Amoah.

In a letter dated January 19, 2024, addressed to the Eastern Regional Secretariat, OB Amoah, officially withdrew from the parliamentary candidacy, requesting the removal of his name from the ballot papers for the upcoming primaries scheduled on January 27, 2024.

“I write to inform you that I have decided to withdraw as a candidate for the election of a parliamentary candidate for the General Election in 2024 in Akuapem South constituency. I respectfully request that in accordance with the Public Elections Regulations 2016. C.I.94 , my name should be deleted on the ballot paper for the election. I am most grateful and count on your corporation”. The letter by OB Amoah stated.

A month prior, Starr News reported that OB Amoah’s decision to pick a nomination form seemingly aimed at disqualifying MCE Frank Aidoo, creating an opportunity for his former special aide, Eric Yeboah Apeadu, to secure a victory.

Despite refuting claims during vetting in Koforidua that he would withdraw if the MCE were disqualified, OB Amoah’s recent withdrawal intensified concerns and accusations of political manoeuvring.

The Akuapem South parliamentary primaries was to feature contestants Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Eric Yeboah Apeadu, however, discontent within the party ranks in the constituency is palpable, with members expressing dissatisfaction over OB Amoah’s alleged role in the MCE’s disqualification before stepping down.

Party members, urged the Regional and National Executives to reinstate the MCE into the race for a fair opportunity, emphasizing the need for unity within the party as they approach the primaries.

Frank Aidoo, submitted a petition to the National Executive of the NPP seeking permission to refile for nomination in tomorrow’s parliamentary primaries, citing the surprise withdrawal of Osei Bonsu Amoah, just days before the contest.



Frank Aidoo, had initially been disqualified from the race due to a party stipulation preventing District and Municipal Chief Executives (DCEs and MCEs) from participating in parliamentary primaries if the incumbent MP decides to contest.



Confirming the petition, the party’s Eastern Regional Secretary, Anthony Kofi Osei-Adjei, spoke to TV3 on Ghana Tonight on Tuesday, January 23.



Anthony Osei-Adjei, explained that the MCE, had filed for conditional nomination during the open nomination period, anticipating that Osei Bonsu Amoah might not contest.



“At the National Council Meeting, the party came out with a caveat that if the MP is contesting, the MCE or the DCE cannot contest, so based on that he [the MCE] has gotten a wing that the MP is likely not to contest.



“But he does not know what has come up that the MP has picked nomination forms. So he filed a conditional nomination in case at any point in time the MP withdraws from the race, he should be considered to be added to the race to contest,” revealed the Regional Secretary.



Osei-Adjei, mentioned that the petition would be presented to the party’s National Executive Committee on Wednesday, January 24, for a final decision.



He stressed the importance of justice and fairness in considering the MCE’s plea.



“He was disqualified because the MP was running. So if after the MP has withdrawn and he has brought up a petition, I think that it will be fair for the national party to also look at the matter again and give him a hearing,” he concluded.



Mr Amoah, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Research Committee of the Party, had cited personal reasons and emphasized that his decision is in the best interest of the party.



The MP, disclosed that his choice to not seek re-election, made just days before the election, was the result of consultations with the party’s leadership.



“I have been in Parliament for four terms and have also served in the executive, gathering a lot of experience along the way. I am still active in the party.



“I withdrew for the national interest of the party and personal interest,” citinewroomm.com quoted him to have said in an interview.



Despite stepping away from the race, Amoah has also called on delegates in the Akuapem South constituency to ensure peaceful elections, urging them to rally behind the eventual winner to ensure the party retains the seat.



“I meet delegates and speak to them every time, and the most critical thing is on Saturday, we have peaceful elections and rally behind the winner to ensure that we retain the seat,” he added.



With OB Amoah’s withdrawal, the field is now open for a contest among Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah, who are vying for the slot.

Meanwhile, the NPP has constituted a national monitoring team to supervise the party’s parliamentary primaries across the six regions of the country.

This notice was contained in a statement signed by the party’s general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Members and supporters of the party are also advised to report any issues relating to the polls to the monitoring teams to ensure amicable resolution.

“The national secretariat of the New Patriotic Party has constituted a national monitoring team for each region to coordinate and supervise the Saturday, January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries in the various regions.

“Kindly find attached the details for your information and cooperation.

“All issues relating to the elections should be reported immediately to the monitoring team.

“We continue to rely on the unwavering support and cooperation of all stakeholders involved in this important exercise