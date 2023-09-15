NPP flagbearer race not entitlement of anyone –Afriyie Akoto

By Patrick Biddah

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has admonished fellow contestants not to feel entitled for the flagbearer slot of the party

He said, although everyone has played one role or the other in the party and can lay claims to that role, there should be no entitlement on the part of any of the contestants.

Despite citing himself as one of the members who belong to the generation of party members who traces their roots to the birth of the United Party (UP) tradition, he cannot have a sense of entitlement.

According to him , it is rather a pride of heritage in the leadership race.

Speaking at a press conference on September 14, 2023 a day after the balloting ahead of the November 4, flagbearer election of the party which saw him picking the number 3, Dr Afriyie Akoto, said he has been humbled by the votes of the super delegates to select him as one of the five finalists for November 4.

“The 4th November election is not a make or break issue for the Party. It is to elect one of us to bear the flag of our noble Party going forward to the Presidential elections on 7th December 2024”, he noted.

“it offers an opportunity for all of us to unite behind one person to lead us to “break the 8” and not to break the Party. In the last two years or so I have been meeting party delegates to sell to them my vision for the Party and the nation.”, he added.

Dr Afriyie Akoto who is the former Minister Of Food and Agriculture, called on the delegates to look at his track record in and out of government to vote for him to become the flagbearer.

“My commitment to the development of this Party is well known to all. Initiating the formation of the Overseas branches, serving in opposition leadership in Parliament and in Government as a Cabinet Minister, are some of the strategic roles I have played in the development of this Party and nation. I am relying on these contributions to convince the delegates to vote massively for me come November 4th.”, he asserted.

He further called on his campaign team in all Electoral areas and Constituencies to work tirelessly to ensure that all delegates vote massively for him on number 3 on the ballot paper to lead the charge for the party towards the 2024 general elections.

Despite being upbeat about his chances for the slot, he expressed his desire to work equally hard for whosoever the delegates choose to lead the Party on 4th November 2023.

“We must “break the eight” to retain the NPP in power”, stressed.

.