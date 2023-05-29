NPP bags GH¢200, 000 in nomination forms sale to Bawumia & Others

Alan Kyeremanten, Ken Agyapong, Joe Ghartey yet to pick and pay…

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bagged some GHc200,000 in cash, as it begins the processes towards electing a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

A total of four contestants last Friday, picked up nomination forms at the NPP’s headquarters in Accra through groups and individuals.

So far, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament Assin Central and Joe Ghartey, respectively, who are also hoping to be presidential candidates are yet to pick up their forms and pay the required fee of GH¢50,000.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was the first to pick up his forms through a group called the “Bawumia Fun Club”.

The group paid the GH¢50,000 nomination fee on behalf of the flagbearer hopeful, who is seeking to succeed his boss, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The group led by its founder, Ntim Jakari, said Dr Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party break the 8 and retain power in the 2024 elections.

Mr Jakari told Citi News that Dr Bawumia is the only person within the NPP who has the mettle to transform the country if he is elected as the next President.

“The Bawumia Fan Club decided that we will pay and go and present it to their father and our President to be. He is not aware we are doing this. We are taking him by surprise. After payment, we are going to the Jubilee House to present it to him,” Mr Jakari said.

The NPP on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections to pick their nomination forms.

The party in a statement on Thursday, indicated that nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)”.

The party said the nomination process will end on June 26, 2023.

The nomination forms were also picked up for Boakye Agyarko by a team led by one of his aides, Benjamin Armah who in an interview with Citi News‘ Sammi Wiafe, remarked that ex-Energy Minister, is the NPP’s best bet to win the 2024 elections.

“We are very confident that this is a man God has prepared among all the men in the NPP to succeed our current President Akufo-Addo. We believe that with his capabilities and as we tout him, the engine of public policy in the NPP, he will be able to bring hope to the ordinary Ghanaian. He has gone round all the 16 regions, and we are touching base with them, which is why you don’t see us making a whole lot of noise. By the grace of the Almighty God, he will be part of the top five. We have all the men to lead the NPP, but among them, Boakye Agyarko is the best,” Benjamin Armah said.

The third person to secure his nomination forms is a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, also picked up his forms on Friday, with his spokesperson, George Obeng Antwi, who went in for the forms, explained that he is hopeful his boss would be the President of Ghana in 2025.

“We just went for the forms for Addai-Nimoh. We are friends of Addai-Nimoh, and we believe that he’s the best person to lead us into the next general elections. What we are saying is that, if the NPP can win the next general elections, it has to be someone who is not part of this administration.

“We are looking for someone who is noble, a person with great nobility, a person with an unblemished character who is respected across the country, who is blameless, with great wisdom and understanding, to lead the party. People tend to have faith and trust in Addai-Nimoh. They see him to be credible, we deal with people all over the country and that is what we get,” Obeng Antwi stated.

Kofi Konadu Apraku, a stalwart of the NPP also got a team led by Kwame Obiri Nkansah, Communications Director, Friends of Apraku, to pick up the nomination forms.