Now that the NPP National Delegates Congress is over

Once again we congratulate the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has taken over from President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the leader and presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party.

The Saturday, November 4, presidential primary that produced Dr Bawumia, as the winner came after heated moments that even saw the former Trade and Industry Minister and presidential hopeful, Ala Kwadwo Kyeremanten resigning from the party, to form what he calls, Movement for Change.

No doubt, a lot of bad blood was drawn. It was the first elective congress to elect a new leader, after Nana Akufo-Addo, had held the party sway, since his first victory in 2007.

Now, that the Vice-President, has elected as the flagbearer of the governing party, it will not be out of place to say that he has some very important tasks to perform.

First on the list is the reconciliation of the political gladiators and warring factions who are mostly supporters of his three other contenders, not forgetting those who failed to make it into the first five.

The process that led to the November 4, national delegates’ congress was fraught with crises which practically threatened the essence, existence and survival of the NPP.

The ugly development as we mentioned earlier, led to the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten. The festering sore left by this singular action must be treated and treated well as soon as possible.

Healing balm should be applied on the bruises and probably injuries suffered by all sides. Wounded egos should be massaged and grievances addressed by the new leader.

A lot of Ghanaians are displeased with the ruling party based on the allegation that the party has yet to fulfil most, if not all, of its campaign promises.

Perhaps the greatest threat to the New Patriotic Party, ‘Breaking the 8’ is the economy.

For a government which rode to power on the crest of commitment to moving Ghana from taxation and production, this promise is yet to be fulfilled as taxes are suffocating businesses in the country.

Again, Nana Akufo-Addo, promised to fight corruption using the Anas principle, today corruption has become a principle of state policy.

The level of corruption in the country, is putting a heavy question mark on the president’s will to fight corruption and its associated acts.

The onus now lies on Dr Bawumia to help his government muster enough political will, which critics claim the NPP lacks, to fight corruption and restore the micro economic stability and by so doing restore the confidence of Ghanaians in the administration.