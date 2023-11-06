Afro B returns with a stellar cross-continental collaboration in “Wo Wo Wo (Ebony)”

Afro B, the Afrowave pioneer who shot to fame with the viral hit “Drogba (Joanna)” is back with a bang in his latest single, “Wo Wo Wo (Ebony)”. This release marks a thrilling cross-continental collaboration featuring US trap sensation Rich The Kid, and UK rap heavyweight Rimzee.

Afro B’s journey in the music industry began with “Drogba”, which ignited the global afrobeats movement. He then went on to release stand out solo singles alongside Wizkid, Slim Jxmmi(Rae Sremmurd), DJ Snake, Sukihana and more. Since then, he’s garnered support from Billboard, BET, BBC Radio 1, Capital, Hot 97, Power 105 and The Fader, Rolling Stone & NME ++. “Wo Wo Wo (Ebony)” picks up from where he left off, blending punchy rap lyrics, Afro B’s signature silky vocals, and a melodic instrumental by ATG (Burna Boy, Kelly Rowland, Darkoo). This is just a taste of what’s to come in 2024.