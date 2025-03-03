NLA boss made African Lotteries Vice President, visits Côte d’Ivoire

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, has been appointed Vice President of the African Lotteries Association (ALA).

Mr Abdul-Salam’s appointment as Vice President of ALA, follows the resignation of the immediate past Director-General of NLA, Samuel Awuku, who was elected Vice President of ALA on March 8, 2024.

On the appointment of Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, as the new Director-General of NLA, the ALA Board of Directors unanimously apporoved Mr Abdul Salam to the Executive Committee to serve Mr Awuku’s remaining term of office.

At an Online ALA Executive Meeting, the president, Mr Dramane Coulibaly, and members of the Executive Committee congratulated the NLA Director-General and welcomed him into the Executive Committee.

Subsequently, Mr Abdul Salam, has paid a working visit to the NLA’s sister lottery body, the Loterie Nationale De Cote D’Ivoire (LONACI), where he was warmly received by the Director-General, Mr Dramane Coulibay, who also serves as the ALA President.

In his new role as Vice President, Mr Abdul-Salam, expressed gratitude for the appointment and the longstanding relationship between NLA and LONACI.

He pledged to build on the work of his predecessor, Hon. Samuel Awuku, and strengthen the ties between the two lottery bodies.

“I am most grateful to the President of ALA and the Executive Committee for my elevation as ALA Vice President. I pledge to work hand in hand with them to address our member bodies’ concerns and fulfil the Association’s goals”. Mr Abdul-Salam said.

The NLA Director-General, said he was happy to learn of some of the best practices that have boosted revenue for LONACI and sustained the business, which he plans to inculcate into NL’s operations.

Mr Dramane Coulibaly expressed immense excitement at Mr Abdul-Salam’s visit and said it was a testament to the excellent relationship between NLA and LONACI.

He enlightened him on the intricacies of dealing with illegal lottery operators and pledged to give him all the support he needed to succeed in his role.

Mr Abdul-Salam was also a guest at a ceremony for LONACI to receive its WLA Level 2 Certification in Responsible Gaming.

According to Mr Coulibaly, this certification would help them identify the gaps and fulfil their obligations regarding responsible gaming.

“The certificate we have received today is proof, if proof were needed, of our commitment to respecting the principles of Responsible Gaming, as laid down by the World Lottery Association (WLA), and attests to the fact that LONACI has successfully undergone a critical self-assessment to identify the challenges it will have to meet to comply with all the principles of Responsible Gaming”. Mr Dramane Coulibaly said.

The WLA Level 2 Certificate was presented to LONACI by the Permanent Secretary to ALA, Mr Driss Hamdoune, who said this recognition illustrates LONACI’s commitment to ensuring a safer, more transparent and more responsible gaming environment.

Mr Abdul-Salam congratulated the LONACI for this achievement and wished them well as they prepared to begin the process for Level 3 Certification.