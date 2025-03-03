NIB investigators close in on Emirates manager’s abductors

…But key suspect, Rashida Saani, leaves country

The National Investigations Bureau (NIB) has initiated an inquiry into last year’s abduction of Sylvia Patience Baah, the Country Manager of Emirates Airlines.

However, Rashida Saani Nasamu, the woman at the centre of the abduction, is said to have left the country last Thursday on board Emirates Airlines.

The Herald is informed that so far, some of the operatives who took part in the kidnapping, in what has variously been described as state-sponsored terrorism, have been questioned about the incident.

Sylvia, The Herald is informed, has also been questioned about her ordeal at the hands of the state security operatives, who hurled insults at her, while threatening her with death. They told her she could be killed and her body never found.

The Herald is informed that, state security operatives were used in such clandestine operations under the Akufo-Addo government, with what appeared to be a hit squad deployed to intimidate people out of businesses or simply to settle personal scores.

Interestingly, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who was dismissed from his position as the Director-General of the National Signals Bureau last week, with the role taken over by Dr George Atta-Boateng, has not yet appeared before the NIB investigators.

Also yet to appear is Rashida Saani Nasamu. She engaged in altercations with Sylvia and allegedly threatened to deal with her two days before the kidnapping incident. She left the country last Thursday on Emirates Airlines.

It is not clear, whether the well-known Waakye seller, left town to evade the ongoing investigations into her conduct last year.

Remarkably, The Herald’s sources, revealed that the perpetrators of the kidnapping, Rashida and Adu-Boahene, had instead petitioned the Dubai-based airline, making serious claims against Mrs Baah over the incident and portraying themselves as victims.

The Emirates official, who was asked to respond wrote back to her employers and included video evidence of what transpired at the Kotoka International Airport on the day.

The government, has since stepped into the matter with investigations. It is not clear, what will happen next.

Meanwhile, two cars, a Hyundai Elantra and a Mitsubishi pick-up, have been identified as having been used in the abduction.

Video footage of the two cars used on the day of the incident, has been obtained, and it has been confirmed that they have been traced to the National Signals Bureau.

Mr Adu-Boahene, made headlines in November last year after reports linked him and Rashida Saani Nasamu, a media personality and event organiser, to the kidnapping of the Emirates Airlines Airport Services Manager in Accra.

The abduction incident, which took place on Thursday, 21st November 2024, was orchestrated by Rashida Saani Nasamu using operatives from Ghana’s National Security Secretariat.

This followed a dispute regarding Sylvia’s decision to remove Rashida, Mr Adu-Boahene, and Benjamin Ansah, the NSB’s Operations Director, from a Dubai-bound flight due to their late arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The hooded National Security operatives allegedly threatened Sylvia with assault and death, leaving her injured.

The hypertensive woman reportedly struggled to breathe during her ordeal. She was handcuffed behind her back and blindfolded in a manner that covered her nose, forcing her to plead with her abductors for air and her blood pressure medication. Eventually, one of them slightly lifted the blindfold to enable her to breathe.

Rashida, a former reporter for Metro TV and EIB Network, managed by Bola Ray, is known for her close associations with prominent figures such as Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere. As CEO of the online platform Ghana Report, she has also ventured into event organising, including the Ghana Report Summit.

Not long ago, she married an Alhaji and rebranded herself as “Alhaji’s Wife,” a name she later used for a restaurant called Alhaji’s Waakye. She was involved in organising high-profile events, including The Ghana Report Summit on Thursday, 1 August 2024, themed “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation—Election 2024.”

The Herald uncovered chilling details about how operatives of Ghana’s National Security carried out the kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah, likening it to the infamous 30th June 1982 abduction and killing of three High Court judges and a retired military officer.

The incident stemmed from Sylvia’s refusal to allow two National Security officials and Rashida Saani Nasamu to board an Emirates flight to Dubai after their late arrival.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the flight was nearly ready for takeoff when the three passengers—Kwabena Adu-Boahene (then Director-General of NSB), Benjamin Ansah (Operations Director of NSB), and Rashida—failed to reach the gate on time and were deboarded. Their names had been announced multiple times over the airport’s PA system, but they remained untraceable.

Rashida, a first-class passenger, refused to board without her colleagues, particularly Adu-Boahene. Witnesses reported hearing her issue threats over the phone, instructing her associates to “deal with” Sylvia. Concerned Emirates staff relayed her statements to their boss, Sylvia, who urged them to document the threats in case anything happened to her.

Despite their connections to high-ranking security officials, Sylvia adhered to Emirates’ strict punctuality policies and refused to reopen the aircraft doors. The three disgruntled passengers eventually flew to Dubai the next day via Ethiopian Airlines but vowed to retaliate against Sylvia.

Two days later, on Thursday, 21st November 2024, as Sylvia was driving home from the gym, two vehicles intercepted her near her residence on Spintex Road, Accra. Armed men, including individuals dressed in police uniforms without name tags, accused her of driving a stolen car. When she tried calling her husband, they twisted her arms, seized her phone, and forcefully dragged her into one of their vehicles. She was blindfolded, handcuffed, and taken to an undisclosed location.

During her captivity, she was interrogated, accused of bribery, and subjected to physical abuse and death threats. However, widespread social media reports on the abduction pressured the kidnappers into releasing her. Over 24 hours later, she was dumped in Ashaiman, still bound and blindfolded. She managed to seek help at a local restaurant before reuniting with her family.

Interestingly, the Ghana Police Service initially claimed credit for her release, stating that investigations were underway. However, The Herald has verified that her release was not due to police intervention but rather public outcry. Her husband later reported the incident to the Baatsona Police.

Adu-Boahene has been accused of cyber espionage, including phone hacking and surveillance. Sylvia’s husband also reported that his phone was mysteriously wiped of all content following a suspicious call inquiring about her whereabouts.

Despite assurances from Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare that investigations are ongoing, public scepticism remains high, given the involvement of National Security and NIB operatives.

The police issued a statement thanking individuals who provided information and assured the public of their commitment to justice. The IGP reportedly spoke directly to Sylvia and her family and assigned a team of police medical officers and clinical psychologists to assist them in their recovery.