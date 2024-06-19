NDC unveils national campaign team for 2024 elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed a National Campaign Team to lead the party’s presidential and parliamentary campaigns for the 2024 general elections.

According to a press statement signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the team is comprised of experienced leaders and strategists, including Dr Joseph Yammin, Richard Quashiga, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, Sammy Gyamfi, and George Opare Addo, among others.

“The National Campaign Team shall work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee chaired by Johnson Asiedu Nketia,” the statement read.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the party’s flagbearer, will lead the team, which will report to the Functional and National Executive Committees.

“We are confident that this team will work tirelessly to secure a resounding victory for the NDC in 2024,” said Kwetey.

The team’s appointment, comes after extensive consultations and deliberations by the Functional Executive Committee.

“We are poised to win the elections and return to power to continue our transformation agenda,” said Mahama in a statement.

The NDC is confident that this team will bring the necessary expertise and experience to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.

Below is the full statement;

19th June, 2024

*NDC APPOINTS NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TEAM FOR THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS

After extensive consultations and deliberations, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 18th June 2024, constituted the National Campaign Team that will prosecute the party’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

The National Campaign Team comprises:

1. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary)- Campaign Coordinator

2. Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer)- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns

3. Richard Quashiga- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns

4. Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations

5. Sammy Gyamfi- National Communications Officer

6. George Opare Addo- National Youth Organizer

7. Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei- National Women’s Organizer

8. Alhaji Cole Younger- National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

9. Prof. Joshua Alabi- Head of Flagbearer’s campaign

10. Joyce Bawa Mogtari- Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign

11. Beatrice Annan- Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign

12. Alex Segbefia- Head of Running Mate’s Campaign

13. James Agyenim Boateng- Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

14. Eric Adjei- Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

Other members of the National Campaign Team are:

1. Richard Anamoo- Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum.

2. Shine Gaveh- Representative of the Cadres Front

3. Dr. Nashiru Issahaku

4. Obuobia Darko-Opoku

5. Mary Ewusi

The National Campaign Team shall work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee that comprises:

1. Johnson Asiedu Nketia- Chairman

2. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

3. Dr. Ato Forson

4. Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho

5. Alhaji Hudu Yahaya

6. Kofi Totobi Quakyi

7. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

8. Dr. Kwabena Duffour

9. Betty Mould Iddrisu

10. Julius Debrah

11. Marrietta Brew

12. Dr. Valerie Sawyer

13. Sam Pee Yalley

14. Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi

The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the flag-bearer of the party, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and report to the Functional and National Executive Committees of the party in the discharge of their duties.

SIGNED.

FIFI FIAVI KWETEY

GENERAL SECRETARY