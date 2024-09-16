Major 2Major Politics

NDC running mate urges Electoral Commission to conduct forensic audit of voters register

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the Electoral Commission to subject the voters register for the upcoming general elections to a forensic audit.

Speaking from her campaign office in Accra on Monday, she emphasized that, in the interest of peace and transparency, the Commission should not resist these demands.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang explained that such an audit would reassure stakeholders and boost public confidence in the electoral process ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

