Naomi Campbell welcomes baby boy at 53

Congratulations are in order for popular international model, Naomi Campbell.

The supermodel, on Thursday, June 29, announced on Instagram that she has welcomed her second child, a son, by sharing a picture of her and her two-year-old daughter holding hands with the newborn.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God” she wrote. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell is indeed defying expectations around age and motherhood. She first became a parent in 2021 at age 50. While Campbell hasn’t revealed whether she carried the child or used a surrogate, she did confirm to British Vogue that “she’s my child.” Now, at age 53, she’s done it again.

In the same March 2022 interview, where she posed with her daughter on the magazine’s cover, the CFDA Fashion Icon also said she was encouraging all her older friends not to rule out having children—even if they are above society’s expected age. “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” she said.

Campbell also shared the feelings of fulfillment she has found in parenthood. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she said. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

There are, however, many details about her family life that she has chosen to keep private: Campbell has not shared either her son or daughter’s name, or their birthdays, and does not posts photographs that show their faces.