‘Chioma isn’t Davido’s first wife’ – Baby mama discloses as she reveals his first wife

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant side chick of Afrobeats singer Davido, has stormed social media with a new set of allegations.

Although Chioma has been missing from the limelight, her husband’s conduct in recent times has caused individuals to direct their rants at her.

In a new set of development, Anita Brown who is on a secret-spilling spree has disclosed Chioma isn’t Davido’s only wife.

Anita said Amanda, the mother of Davido’s second child, Hailey, is the singer’s first wife and not Chioma.

The US-based social media influencer made this revelation during an Instagram live session where she interacted with a fan.

‘Nobody holy pass’ – Yul Edochie says amid Davido’s sexual scandals; many react

‘It’s a difficult Father’s Day for me but I thank God’ – Davido
Davido reveals he has another son named Dawson
‘Davido, Chioma were separated’ – Kemi alleges after singer’s reunion with 2nd baby mama

“Bebe so fine. If they attack you let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda, Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife,” The individual wrote.

Confirming it, Anita Brown wrote, “They don’t hear u tho”.

