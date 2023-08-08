Entertainment

I Probably Knew I’d Be Successful – Davido

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has gone down memory lanes suggesting he most probably knew he would turn out successful in later life since when he was a little boy.

O.B.O shared a throwback photo of himself as a toddler brandishing his denticulation in a captivating smile.

Spotting a black short and a multicoloured collar T-shirt with a face cap and wrist watch, the young David sat resting on one of the sofa’s arms.

Known for his signature wide dimpled smile, little Davido finished off his pose with the same, exuding absolute bliss.

Settling for a fitting caption for the photo, the songster explained the reason for his smile in the photo.

'I'm in such a great place' – Davido's first baby mama opens up on mental, financial stability

Don Jazzy reveals why he didn't sign David, Wizkid when he had the chance
Nigerian chef reveals why churches need to reject some of its members
'I was an excellent father but a woeful husband' – Jim Iyke reveals why his wife left him

He tweeted: “E be like I been know say I go blow.”

‘I’m in such a great place’ – Davido’s first baby mama opens up on mental, financial stability

Don Jazzy reveals why he didn’t sign David, Wizkid when he had the chance

Nigerian chef reveals why churches need to reject some of its members

‘I was an excellent father but a woeful husband’ – Jim Iyke reveals why his wife left him

