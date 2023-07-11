Entertainment

‘I was an excellent father but a woeful husband’ – Jim Iyke reveals why his wife left him

Seasoned Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has opened up about his failing marriage while speaking about his personal life.

The actor admitted that he ceased being a devoted husband to his wife and was instead preoccupied with their young child.

He stated that he focused all his attention on taking care of his newborn son and totally ignored his wife.

Iyke cited his inability to sleep and loss of humor as effects of the loss of his mother.

He said that he ignored his wife completely in favor of giving their newborn baby his full attention.

According to him: “When I lost my mum I couldn’t find my feet for years, there is a lifestyle, understanding and spirituality. I just really wanted to live my life outside the world because the mistake was already made. Note it took them 72hrs to let me know she was dead.

“I am a product of love, my parents were so in love with each other. Just when I was getting over my loss, my woman got pregnant with my first son. Then I had a quiet space there was nobody to take care of anymore because that was my excuse to heal and there was nothing all of sudden. The loss hit me, I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t the loving man she met, I am the prankster of the family. I don’t even get invited for family meetings because I make them laugh.

“I lost my sense of humor, I lost the lion in me, I gave myself to the elements and so she suffered for that. I became an obsessive dad, I took everything in me to my son, I was changing diapers, and I was the popular stay-at-home dad. I took everything to him and left her behind.

“I was a husband. I was an excellent father and woeful husband. After a while, she said I can’t find who I married. We are friends and I said if she can wait for me to get myself back I will appreciate but if she can’t I will understand. She said we can’t and we are friends.

“I went out of the country to find a place and I told them I couldn’t find myself so I went to a private beach, I cried and poured out my emotions. I went to other countries to chill with white kids and when I got back I said I am here again.”

