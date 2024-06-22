NaCCA seeks Legislative Instrument to clamp down on unapproved book publishers

Reginald Quartey, acting head of curriculum development at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), announced that the Council will soon intensify efforts to clamp down on publishers and sellers of unapproved books nationwide. NaCCA has submitted a Legislative Instrument (LI) to Parliament to obtain legal backing for this initiative.

Quartey made these remarks during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, on the sidelines of a stakeholder engagement focused on developing a three-year curriculum for senior high and technical schools (SHTS). The event was attended by various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, heads of departments and agencies, traditional authorities, religious bodies, industry players, and students.

The new curriculum development aligns with the National Pre-Tertiary Education Curriculum Framework and the National Teachers Standards, part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing reforms in secondary education. Quartey emphasized that the passage of the LI is essential for empowering NaCCA to effectively monitor and ensure that only NaCCA-approved books are available in the market.

In addition, Quartey mentioned that the Ghana Education Service (GES) is drafting a policy document to regulate the use of tablets and mobile phones in SHTS. This policy aims to prevent the misuse of technology by teachers and students, ensuring that devices are used primarily for academic and research purposes.

Regarding the curriculum development, Quartey reported significant progress and invited public input. He expressed optimism that the new curriculum will be implemented in the upcoming academic year, starting in September. Key features of the curriculum will emphasize Ghanaian values and provide learners with multiple and flexible pathways to further their education at the university level.

Earlier, Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, highlighted the importance of incorporating Ghanaian proverbs and civic education into the SHTS curriculum to foster patriotism among the youth. She also suggested that the national anthem should be sung in local languages to enhance national identity.