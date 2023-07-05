Mz Wakili releases latest single, “Ali”

Ghanaian-Nigerian musician Mz Wakili has released her latest single, “Ali,” dedicated to her late father Hon. Aliyu Anthony Wakili, captures the hearts of her fans.

The song “Ali” a heartfelt reggae balled produced by Gomez Beat at Dansoman is engaging and demonstrates her special knack for fusing Afrobeat and Jamaican elements into a sound that is both new and timeless.

Mz Wakili, a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry, uses her unique style to pay homage to her father. The lyrics are an emotional tribute to her dad’s life, and it has resonated with fans of the artist.

Jennifer Wakili, better known by her stage name Mz Wakili, is perfectly paired with the lyrics, creating a stunning and extraordinarily emotional tune that is likely to move anyone who hears it.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper, she said her musical range extends to afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, and reggae. The single is available on all major streaming platforms.

The rising star has promised to release more music in the coming months, and fans can expect more hits like “Ali” from the talented artist.

Mz Wakili, 27 years old, born in Kaduna, Nigeria to the late Hon. Aliyu Anthony Wakili and Mrs. Eunice Wakili’s raised equally in both Ghana and Nigeria, is quickly establishing herself as one of the most promising up-and-coming musicians in Ghana and the rest of Africa.

Listeners can stream and download “Ali” on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.