Miracles Aboagye slams Mahama on democracy hub protesters arrest

…. Reminded him of 2015 Let My Vote Count demo happenings

By Prince Ahenkorah

The spokesperson for Dr Bawumia’s campaign, Denis Miracles Aboagye, has strongly criticized the sentiments of the Former President, who doubles as the Flagbearer of National Democratic Congress, John DramaniMahama, over his comment on the Democracy Hub protesters arrest, reminding the Former President of the happenings during his term of office, when Let My Vote Count Demonstrators, were brutalized.

Miracles Aboagye stated that “sir (referring to John Dramani Mahama), in 2015 when some citizens protested under your Presidency, you beat them with Horse tail whips, you poured hot water on them, you opened pepper spray tanks on them. They were called LET MY VOTE COUNT”.

The spokesperson for Dr Bawumia’s campaign team, highlighted that, “Your excellency, under your presidency, a gentleman had one of his eyes plucked out by the Police at a demonstration and he died subsequently. All these things sir, happened at a demonstration that, not a single protestor, lifted a finger. You beat them without they blocking our roads unlawfully. You beat them without they burning tyres on our roads or destroying public and private properties.”

“As a matter of fact, this is a big growth in our democracy, that, our Police in the face of massive provocation, including these rioters basically going on a fist fight with them, burning properties on the streets, disrupting public movement to a critical tertiary hospital, stealing police properties, harassing other citizens going about their peaceful lives. If you will be sincere, you would agree this is a massive improvement over the police you left behind”, Miracles Aboagye asserted, further indicating that the Police in the face of all these rioting and violence didn’t lift a finger, but used the same law that grants the rights to protest to deal with these excesses.

The Spokesperson further said that “Sir, (referring to Mahama) the law that grants the right to protest also grants the mandate of the police and the courts to look into acts of violence and disturbing public peace”.

Miracles Aboagye, queried John Mahama, to go back and watch the videos of what happened during the demonstration and sincerely tell Ghanaians, what he will do to these rioters if he was to be in power.

He further reiterated that “Your party (NDC) demonstrated barely a week before these rioters and there was no incidence of clashes with the police or disruption and disturbance of innocent citizens. In-fact, the last but one demonstration your party did, your General Secretary had a cause to write to praise the police”.

“Have you wondered why anytime this particular group embarks on any protest, there are clashes even with their few tens of people? But bigger demonstrations like your party did has no such incidence? Miracles Aboagye questioned John DramaniMahama

“If what they did should happen under your presidency, I’m sure we would have lost lots of protesters’ lives if we recall how you handled similar protests under your presidency”. He reiterated.

Miracles Aboagye slammed John Mahama’s post on social Media highlighting that “I’m sure as you made this post, you presumed we have short memories so we may have forgotten. But you told us in the past that, you would use a bulldozer to kill an ant and not just a sledge hammer”.

“Do you want to go and watch the activities of these rioters again and come back? Or maybe, just ask your team to show you videos of protests under your presidency”.

“I’m sure you are aware most Ghanaians will be cringing and others laughing when they read this post from you right? Never forget you have been president before and we always have to measure your words against your actions”.

These attacks from Miracles Aboagye on John Dramani Mahama, was orchestrated by the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress’s post, on social media, calling for the Judges of the Democracy Hub Protesters case in court to review the two weeks’ remand decision and grant them bail immediately.

John Dramani Mahama’s post read, “High-handedness! We must balance our need to maintain law and order with protecting the rights and freedoms of our citizens. Remanding Democracy Hub demonstrators for 2 weeks, is high-handed and an abuse of their rights.

The youth of Ghana have a right to engage in manifestations to protect their future, especially in respect of key issues like the destruction of the environment through illegal mining.

Draconian judicial decisions such as this won’t stop them from speaking out. The authorities must request the judge to review the remand decision and grant them bail immediately”.