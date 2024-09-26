John Mahama criticizes remand of Democracy Hub demonstrators

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed his concern over the remanding of demonstrators from the Democracy Hub for an extended period of two weeks.

In a post on his social media platform X, he emphasized the need for a balance between maintaining law and order and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of citizens.

The demonstrators, who were advocating for action against the environmental degradation caused by illegal mining, have faced what former President Mahama, describes as high-handed treatment that constitutes an abuse of their rights.

“The youth of Ghana have a right to engage in manifestations to protect their future, especially with respect to key issues like the destruction of the environment through illegal mining.” Mr. Mahama stated,

The NDC flagbearer, vehemently rejected the notion that such draconian measures would deter young Ghanaians from raising their voices on critical issues facing the nation.

He called upon the authorities to request a review of the remand decision and to grant immediate bail to those involved urging the authorities to reconsider the judicial decision.

The call comes amid increasing concerns about environmental protection in the country, where illegal mining practices known as Galamsey have led to significant ecological damage and community displacement.