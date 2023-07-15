Met Bold Ventures to sponsor legal training of Ghanaian students abroad

By Patrick Biddah

Met Bold Ventures, a Ghanaian based educational agency, is poised to giving scholarships to students seeking to study law outside the country.

Not only is Met Bold Ventures providing full scholarships to Ghanaian students, but also giving discount to students based on their qualification.

To foster and in a bid to achieving this goal, Met Bold Ventures in partnership with Babri Global has organized a students information session in Accra for LLB Holders and practicing Lawyers who seek to have overseas education.

The event was held in two sessions. One for the LLB Holders and the other for Lawyers and it gave insight into how to sit for the United States Bar and the United Kingdom’s Solicitor Exams .

Speaking to journalists after the event, the Director for Met Bold Ventures, Madam Mary Maamah, explained that although there are scholarship packages for students it requires some criteria and qualification to meet.

For example, she indicated that those who attended the maiden session which came off on Wednesday July 12, 2023 will have an automatic £500 to be slashed off their fees.

First class students and those who are already working , she further noted can benefit from different set of supports for their education if they apply .

The Student Information Session, she therefore pointed out is to primarily provide comprehensive information about the American and British professional legal training, its courses, fees, and the opportunities it offers to LLB graduates and practicing lawyers working in Ghana.

Although this is the maiden student information session, Madam Maamah, said there will be a webinar and Zoom sessions between now and September for those who live outside Accrawhile making plans of having quarterly sessions.

Aside the scholarship and discounted packages available for students , she said some of the advantages a student has over a person being trained in the Ghana legal system is that there will be soft skills and on the job training .

“ You know in Ghana you get to read a lot and do research which is not a bad thing but in the UK you will acquire the soft skills on how to talk to your client and handle cases and go to court “, she stressed .

Reacting to claims that this could be a trigger for the brain -drain syndrome in the professional legal practice, she vehemently dismissed that point of view and said it is just to help student have a multi jurisdictional license to practice in Ghana , the UK and the US.

MetBold Ventures is not only specialised in securing vacancies for Ghanaian students who wants to study law abroad but also has the contacts with institutions for overseas education in all disciplines.