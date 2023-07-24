Martin Amidu endorses Dr Bawumia as he jabs other nine candidates

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries has already been settled.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP leadership have already programmed the primaries for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to emerge as the winner.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu said that the nine other contenders in the NPP flagbearership race are only dreaming of winning.

“The contestants believe that despite the cards being stacked against them there is the lean possibility that Dr. Bawumia could be defeated at the 4 November 2023 internal primaries. As Boakye Agyarko puts it: ‘But you see incumbencies have advantages and disadvantages. It depends on the propensity of the height you attach to it”.

“My examination and analysis of the available facts and evidence point to the fact that this prediction for the 4 November 2023 contest is an illusion even though the contestants are entitled to live on the illusion of hope. I contend that the 26 August 2023 special regional congress and presidential primaries has been pre-programmed in such a way that the margin of victory will be overwhelming for Dr. Bawumia

“… and constitute an invitation to the delegates at the 4 November 2023 election to return him without the necessity for a runoff and the possibility for any ganging up as projected by some of the candidates. It was pre-programmed as a coronation with the trappings of a democratic contest,” he wrote.

Amidu added that, as he has predicted in the past, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is central to the plan of Akufo-Addo for the NPP to break the eight.

“Like it or not, the chickens are coming home to roost in the manner I concluded from my examination and analysis of Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game to break the 8 at the 7 December 2024 presidential election. As I stated on 1 May 2023,” he said.

Ten people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.

A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.