Mahama leads NDC to mourn with President Kufuor

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

A delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama, today Wednesday October 4, paid a visit to former President JA Kufuor and his family to extend their condolence over the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor. 

Mr Mahama, accompanied by his wife, Lordina Mahama, said the deceased was affectionately known as the mother of the Nation during her tenure as First Lady due to her dignified personality. 

The delegation, included the national chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chair of the NDC Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, members of the NDC Council of Elders, and the party’s Political Committee. 

Mr Mahama left a message in the Book of Condolence, stating: “We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor. She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the mother of the Nation. On this sad occasion, our hearts go out to the widower, President Agyekum Kufuor, and the entire family. May God grant her peaceful repose.”

