Mahama cautions EC against colluding with NPP to rig 2024 elections

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has cautioned the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC) against alleged plans to rig the upcoming elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). 

In a Facebook post on June 3, 2024, the former President, accused the EC of colluding with the NPP and called on them to fulfill their mandate impartially.

The specific issue that prompted Mr Mahama’s warning, was the EC’s decision not to allow political party agents to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise. 

He claimed that this decision was evidence of the EC’s intention to aid the NPP in stealing the election, stating that this collusion would not succeed and vowed that the NPP would fail in its attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

Mr Mahama, also criticized the NPP for allegedly seeking to deploy gerrymandering during the voter transfer period, in order to improve its chances in the Parliamentary elections.

He argued that, this strategy would not work and claimed to possess a list of Constituencies where the NPP was attempting to transfer voters, in an effort to counter the gains made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former President, expressed confidence that Ghanaians had already made up their minds to vote against the current government due to the economic hardships and corruption they believed it was responsible for. 

Mr Mahama, concluded by instructing his party to continue to observe the transfer process and called on the EC to fulfill its expected mandate and refrain from working in the interest of the ruling party.

