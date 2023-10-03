Mahama calls for exemption of Dialysis Treatment from Taxes and Duties

Former President John Mahama has called on the government to exempt medication and kits for dialysis treatment from taxes and duties in order to ensure the survival of patients dependent on this critical lifeline.

The former President, who was known for his efforts to improve healthcare during his tenure, also expressed concern over the state of emergency and critical care systems in hospitals, particularly the shortage of ventilators at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Mahama, made the call at the 1st Ghana Ageing Conference & Commemoration of International Day of Older Persons in Accra on the theme; “Fulfilling the Promise of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons; Across Generations.”

According to him, during his time in office, he focused on upgrading healthcare infrastructure and equipment in Ghana, including the construction of modern hospitals such as Ridge Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Bank of Ghana Hospital, Maritime Hospital, and Dodowa and Ga East hospitals.

He highlighted the importance of addressing the needs of these hospitals, along with other facilities in need, to prevent unnecessary deaths caused by lack of resources.

He stressed that with an aging population, it is crucial to prioritize healthcare and provide compassionate leadership that meets the aspirations of Ghana’s citizens and pledged to not only work towards reviving the economy, but also to ensure the development of communities with the necessary social and economic infrastructure to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



As the government continues to tackle the challenges posed by the healthcare system, Mr Mahama’s timely intervention and call for action serve as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing healthcare infrastructure and equipment to meet the growing healthcare needs of the population.

Former President John Mahama, pledged to prioritize the improvement of healthcare and infrastructure in Ghana if elected into office and emphasized the need to provide a compassionate leadership that meets the citizens’ aspirations, especially as the population ages.



He noted that better healthcare is crucial as the country experiences an increase in the ageing population, and he promised to intervene to limit avoidable deaths that the current state of deprivation may cause saying; Ghanaians can expect a compassionate and accountable leadership that will prioritize the well-being of its citizens if John Mahama is elected as the next president of Ghana.

He also expressed deep concern over the state of emergency and critical care systems in Ghana’s hospitals and acknowledged that while progress has been made in replacing outdated health equipment and building modern hospitals, there is still a great need for improvement in Intensive Care Units and High-Dependency Units across the country.

“We cannot afford to have a weak emergency and critical care system. It is a matter of life and death. We must ensure that our hospitals are equipped with the necessary resources and personnel to provide quality care to patients in need,” said former President Mahama.

He went on to call for a comprehensive assessment of Ghana’s emergency and critical care systems and urged both public and private healthcare providers to prioritize investments in this area.



“We need a concerted effort from all stakeholders to address this issue. It is my hope that this call to action will serve as a wake-up call for all of us to work together towards improving the emergency and critical care systems in Ghana’s hospitals,” he said.



Mr Mahama, emphasized the need for a strong emergency and critical care system, stating that it is a vital component of a functional healthcare system and an essential service that all Ghanaians deserve.

The former President reiterated his commitment to providing accountable leadership that prioritizes the development of communities in Ghana and stressed the importance of ensuring that social and economic infrastructure is in place to bring relief to Ghanaians.



One particular area of focus for Mr. Mahama is affordable healthcare for the elderly, recognizing the rights of older persons and pledged to work towards meeting the goals outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the African Union Agenda 2063.

To achieve this, the NDC 2024 flagbearer emphasized the need to reinforce the legal framework that protects the interests and rights of the aged and underscored the importance of passing the Social Protection Bill and Aged Persons Bill as key steps towards achieving these goals.



Mr Mahama expressed his unwavering commitment to this cause, promising to lead the advocacy for the effective implementation of these bills if elected as President. He believes that by prioritizing the needs of the elderly and ensuring their access to affordable healthcare, Ghana can make significant progress towards achieving its development goals.

With his wealth of experience in leadership and public service, former President Mahama’s renewed commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians, particularly the elderly, has garnered support and enthusiasm from various individuals and organizations across the country.

Campaigning on a platform of accountable leadership and inclusive development, he aims to build a better future for all citizens of Ghana.