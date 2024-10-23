Lotus Land introduces Villa Maroc and Les Jardins De Villa Maroc in Essaouira Morocco

Lotus is thrilled to announce the latest additions to its hotel portfolio, Villa Maroc and Les Jardins de Villa Maroc, two incredible sister properties located in the heart and also the countryside of Essaouira in Morocco.

The collaboration aims to highlight the unique offering of these historic retreats, bringing their exceptional experiences and beautiful surroundings to the forefront of global travel.

Villa Maroc: An Authentic Moroccan Experience

One of the very few hotels nestled within the historic city walls of Essaouira – an UNESCO world heritage site, Villa Maroc is an 18th century riad that offers an immersive Moroccan experience, where traditional decor blends seamlessly with modern comfort and refinement across twenty-one uniquely designed rooms and suites.

Each space reflects the rich cultural heritage of the city, providing guests with a truly cosseted and authentic stay.

Now managed by Mounia Ezzaher, the initial property was purchased in 1994 by her parents from James Waley who bought the building in 1988 as a base to surf when he visited Morocco. He then adapted it as a hostel in 1990. Back then, the building comprised just two riads and her parents fell in love with the architecture and ambiance of the buildings.

They set about transforming the hostel into a hotel, expanding Villa Maroc with the addition of two further riads purchased in 1997 and 2000 respectively. Melding the four while retaining the homely ambiance of the original two, interior furniture (much of which is antique originals), art pieces, fabrics, carpets and pottery have been meticulously sourced throughout Morocco over the years by Mounia’s Swiss mother, Cornelia.

Now carefully restored, Villa Maroc exudes a deeply rooted respect and admiration for Moroccan craftsmanship, combining tradition with contemporary elegance, creating a luxury family home from home and Morocco’s first riad hotel.

Dining at Villa Maroc is a culinary journey through the country’s rich flavours. Guests begin their day with a traditional breakfast served on the rooftop terrace with panoramic views over the bay and harbour.

Evenings invite guests back to the terrace for pre-dinner drinks to watch the sun as it sets, before descending to the first floor salons, transformed by candlelight and crisp white tablecloths with open fireplaces when the weather requires.

Prepared to order, menus change daily with market availability and season, with the addition of signature dishes, such as Couscous Royale or Lobster straight from the sea, always available. Dishes are expertly paired with a selection of wines and spirits curated by the hotel’s wine and food specialist, Hassan.

Located in the central courtyard is Villa Maroc’s Oriental Spa. A haven of relaxation, the spa comprises a traditional hammam and three wellness rooms where guests can indulge and unwind with a series of signature treatments and spa packages.

A selection of curated experiences can also be arranged from secluded private beach picnics, food market excursions with cooking classes and day visits to the family farm and Les Domaines Villa Maroc.

Les Jardins de Villa Maroc: A Serene Countryside Retreat

Located just a short drive from Essaouira city and only 15 minutes from Villa Maroc, Les Jardins de Villa Maroc provides a serene escape amidst beautifully landscaped gardens.

This country-style retreat features three luxurious suites and fourteen charming rooms in the form of eleven picturesque domes, inspired by southern Moroccan nualas – introduced in 2020 and ideal for guests seeking peace and relaxation.

Purchased in 2000, the same year as Villa Maroc’s fourth and final riad, the eleven hectare farmland was bought by the family to expand their olive groves and be closer to the business. In 2002 they completed the house on the land and Mounia and her family lived there until 2009, before transforming it to a guest house.

Many of the loyal guests of Villa Maroc had already expressed interest in exploring the countryside outside the city and to meet demand, the family began to develop the garden further and create the farm retreat it has become today.

Now resident guests at Les Jardins – or day guests holding one of a selection of pass options – can unwind by one of two swimming pools, explore the lush gardens, and enjoy a poolside lunch featuring a healthy buffet of Moroccan salads, grilled meats and homemade desserts.

The property presents a variety of activities, including yoga sessions, wellness treatments and outdoor pursuits like hiking, biking and golf, all within close proximity.

Dining here is a farm-to-table experience, with organic produce sourced directly from the farm’s gardens.

The retreat’s serene environment is further enhanced by its architectural design, which, like its sister property, harmoniously blends traditional Moroccan elements with contemporary comfort all overseen under the careful eye of Mounia’s mother.