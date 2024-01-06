EntertainmentMajor 1

Lordina Mahama visits Failatu at cook-a-thon.

On Saturday, former First Lady Lordina Mahama, visited cook-a-thon contestant the young chef Failatu Abdul Razak. Faila is on the sixth day of the Guinness World Record Attempt for the longest time spent cooking.

The former First Lady, who was in transit through Tamale after a series of New Year activities in Bole, in the Savannah Region, encouraged Chef Faila to persevere in her quest to set a new world record. 

Mrs Mahama had earlier, before the start of her contest, sent a message and three sets of her Jordin Kitchenware, together with a set each of knives and ladles, to Faila.

Lordina Mahama, a professional caterer with a degree in hospitality management, was raised in Tamale and attended Bolgatanga Girls Secondary School and later Ghana Secondary School in Tamale.

