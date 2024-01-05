Fifi Kwetey washes NDC’s dirty linen in public; says NPP is not the problem

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has tasked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to embark on a thorough house cleaning alleging that there is gross decadence within the main opposition party.



Speaking at a commemorative anniversary of the 2023 edition of the 31st December Revolution in Accra, the NDC General Secretary, said the NDC’s issues was bigger than the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“There is real decay and that decay continues to be in the NDC today. So, I don’t want us the NDC to pretend that 31st (December) is simply a day to bash NPP, (the) NPP is not the issue, the issue is bigger than NPP.



“The decay even within the NDC must stop with that blazing fire and that is what this business is about,” a charged Kwetey submitted.



He stressed that unless the NDC rids itself of the internal decay, the 2024 victory will be meaningless.



“It is in vain if we win power only to continue what we see, only to do some of the things that we are seeing and only to claim we are doing less, that is not enough,” he cautioned.



31st December in 1981 marked the second coming into office of former president Jerry John Rawlings as a military leader.



Kwetey’s comments has excited former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho , who has proclaimed vindication over his position that the party was suffering moral decadence.



Referencing Kwetey’s submission that the NDC needed to clean its house, Anyidoho suggested that his purported sacking from the party was because of similar calls.



He challenged the current chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and leader of the party, John Dramani Mahama; to take similar action against Kwetey because Asiedu Nketiah as the then party scribe oversaw the process that led to Anyidoho’s expulsion for anti-party conduct.



“Let the Chairman and the Leader of the NDC dare come out and sack the General Secretary if they have the “balls” to do so,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).



Let the Chairman and the Leader of the NDC dare come out and sack the General Secretary if they have the “balls” to do so. pic.twitter.com/afOXJrIKtb— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) January 4, 2024