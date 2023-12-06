Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns as CPP’s General Secretary

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has stepped down from her position following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, December 5.

Members of the CPP from across various parts of the country petitioned the NEC to compel all national executives of the Nkrumahist party to either voluntarily resign or be removed over their alleged incompetence.

A vote of no confidence was then passed in all of its national executives which led to a significant misunderstanding during the meeting.

Nana Yaa Jantuah addressed the media shortly after the meeting and indicated that she would later disclose her next line of action.

“I am gone. I think I’ve done what I have to do. I’m no longer the General Secretary of the CPP. In due course, I will let everybody know where my political allegiance will be. For now, it’s time for family and friends. I’m going to spend time with my family and friends.

“For now, I’m going to concentrate on my business. They think some other people can do it better. In political parties, you do not hold on to things. I have done what I have to do these past three years and everybody has seen it. If my people say they do not want me, I can’t force myself on them.”

Nana Yaa Jantuah was elected as the General Secretary of the CPP in August 2020.

A thirteen-member interim body comprising regional chairmen, a member of the council of elders, regional secretaries, regional organizers, and some representatives of women and youth was constituted to take over from the exiting executives.