All you need to know about late E.T Mensah

The Honourable, Evangelist Dr Enoch Teye Mensah (aka E.T. Mensah) as he is popularly known, was born on the 17th May 1946 in Koforidua; in the Eastern Region of Ghana – where his paents had sojourned for work – into the Royal Clan of Kley Abordo, Prampram.

His parents were Mr. Emmanuel Teye Mensah (a.k.a. E.T. Mensah Snr or Niitse Goldsmith), a goldsmith of high repute and Madam Elizabeth Nartehkuor Nartey, a draper, of Blessed memory, both from Afutu Wem and Adjoka Wem of Kley Abordo Clan of Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

EARLY YEARS OF LIFE & EDUCATION

Hon. E.T. Mensah had his elementary education at Koforidua Methodist Primary school and later continued at Akorabo Methodist Primary and Middle school, near Suhum in the Eastern Region; where his parents had relocated and settled.

In 1958 his parents moved to Ashaiman near Tema, where he continued his Middle school education at the Akodzo Middle School in Tema Community One and completed in 1962 with a distinction in the Middle School Leaving Certificate Exams.

He left Tema to live with his elder brother, the late S.N. Mensah in Mamprobi -Dansoman, Accra; who was then working at Accra City Council (now Accra Metropolitan Assembly, AMA) in 1964; where he attended SNAPS College of Accountancy and Secretaryship at Asylum Down, Accra.

While at SNAPS College of Accountancy he excelled in his course of study and was adjudged the best student when he sat for the Royal Society of Arts Examination, and was consequently employed as a tutor in the College. He later established a school for Business and Management Studies at Mamprobi called Institute of Business Education (IBE) where he was the Head.

He held a Master of Arts (MA) certificate in Theological Studies and a Doctor of Ministry (PhD) certificate from the Vision International University, Ramona California; where he was the Valedictorian at the graduation ceremony. He was a Fellow of good standing in the Institute of Financial Accountants (IAA), Member of National Association of Public Accountants (USA) and Member of the Institute of Public Accountant (FIBA), Australia.

SPORTING ACTIVITIES

While at Akodzo Middle School, he played a key role in the school’s football team; where his excellence in the game led him to be recruited to play for the now defunct Tema Hurricanes Football Club. He played alongside notable teammates as Goalkeeper Peter Shallowa, Ofori Mambo, and King Pele of blessed memory. He also played alongside Rev. Osei Kofi, and Kpakpo Allotey (Chubby Checker). Tema Hurricanes as the name implied was a terror to teams like Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak during their stay in the Ghana Football League.

He was later recruited to play for Auroras and Hearts of Oak, where he played alongside the likes of Sam Amarteifio, Addo Odametey, Tommy Vanderpuije, Mohammed Polo, Anas Seidu among others between 1967 to 1976.

During the early days of late Tommy Thompson as Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, E.T. became a member of the Welfare Committee during their exploits in Africa Club Competitions.

ET’s football skills during his school days caught the eyes of the Management of Lever Brothers (Gh) Ltd. (now Unilever Gh. Ltd.) to employ him to play for the Company’s team that participated in the Tema Inter Departmental Football League in the early 1960s. He travelled with the team to play matches in Nigeria and other neighbouring countries.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Hon. Dr. Evangelist E. T. Mensah worked in various capacities as Public Servant and finest politician which have over the years endeared him to the hearts of many people both within and outside Ghana. He started work as a College Tutor, Headmaster, Auditor, Senior Accounts Clerk and Accountant. He was a Fellow of the American Biographical Institute, Member of World Conference of Mayors and Member of Ghana Institute of Management.

POLITICAL LIFE AND ACTIVISM

Whilest working at the University of Ghana, Legon he continued with his activism where he joined a Left-wing political study group, comprising notable political stalwarts such as the Late Prof. Kwesi Botchway, Comrades Tsatsu Tsikata, Fui Tsikata, Prof. Kwame Karikari, Prof. Takyiwaa Manu, Akoto Ampaw and others. This group later culminated into the now Defunct New Democratic Movement (NDM), the group set up study cells across the country to educate working people on the tenets and principles of the class struggle for emancipation.

E.T. and two other colleagues namely Professor Botchway, and the late Abraham Dodoo a senior civil servant signed the first policy document of the group, New Democratic Movement (NDM). This group worked assiduously to raise political consciousness of mainly workers across the country.

It was no wonder, many of the members joined the revolutionary wagon of the 31st December which he was instrumental in the 1981 coup detat led by the late President Rawlings.

Hon. Evangelist Dr. E. T. Mensah, as a politician, was the PNDC Metropolitan Secretary for Accra (Mayor of Accra) – the capital city of Ghana – for ten (10) years (1982 – 1992). During his tenure of office as Mayor, Accra witnessed many developmental projects which were unprecedented in history of Ghana. He was the architect of how the city of Accra looks like today.

In 1992, when the country was ushered into democratic governance, Hon. ET Mensah became the Deputy PNDC Secretary for Youth and Sports. By dint of hard work, dedication and valor, he was promoted to substantive minister of Youth and Sports from April 1993 to January 2001.

He was the Sports Minister who turned sports around in Ghana. He introduced Professional Football and Premiere League. Clubs were directed to register as corporate entities. He also introduced Sports Policy, Player Transfer and Sponsorship Programmes. National Youth Policy was also rolled out in 1999.

He was a Founding Member, National Youth Organizer and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for many years. He was a Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency for unprecedented five (5) consecutive times, Minister for Employment and Social Welfare, Minister of Water Resources Works and Housing, (He also acted as Minister of Education and Agriculture).

He served as a Member of Government Taskforce to oversee the implementation of the President’s Priority Projects at the Office of the President.

E.T. MENSAH AND PRAMPRAM

Being a native and a royal of the KLEY ABORDO CLAN of Prampram, he worked hard to help raise the status of Prampram which used to be a trading route to the coast prior to independence.

Whilst as a Mayor of Accra (AMA) he worked hard to persuade the Central government to extend electricity to Prampram and Ningo communities in 1987. The also ensured the reconstruction of road from Dawhuenya (Prampram junction) to the main town, which was in a deplorable state was tarred, he also ensured that the bridge on the Djange Lagoon was constructed thereby reducing the travel time to Old Ningo from twenty (20) miles to ten (10) miles. The late ET was instrumental in the creation of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly.

E.T. MENSAH A MEMBER OF THE COUNCIL OF STATE.

ET was unanimously elected as a member of the Council of State with a one hundred percent majority votes to represent the Greater Accra Region in 2021, where he remained an active seating member until his untimely death.

POSITIONS HELD IN GOVERNANCE AND PARTY

E.T. worked in various capacities in government and party.

1. He was the PNDC Metropolitan Secretary from May 1982 to June 1992.

The longest serving Mayor of Accra.

2. Deputy PNDC Secretary for Youth and Sports from 1982 to 1993.

3. Minister for Youth and Sports from April 1993 to January 2001.

4. National Youth Organizer.

5. Vice Chairman of NDC.

6. Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram form 7th January 1997 to 7th January 2017

7. Majority Chief Whip form 7th January 2009 to 2nd February 2010.

8. First Deputy Minority Whip from 2005 to 2008.

FAMILY LIFE, PERSONAL HOBBIES & INTERESTS Hon ET Mensah was an avid reader. He loved works of history, politics and current affairs. He was well read in philosophy, theology and English literature. He loved to sing hymns and loved reading the Holy Bible.

One of his landmark achievements, was his compilation of “Lest we Forget”, a pamphlet detailing the achievements of the PNDC; which was pivotal in NDC’s subsequent organizational programmes and victories – and the publishing of the book; “PNDC/ NDC: Setting the Records Straight Vol. 1”, foreword by H.E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings before his demise.

He was a Synod Member of the Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church and a Member of Connexional Advisory Council on Youth of the Methodist Church Ghana. He was a commissioned Evangelist and a Conference Member of the Methodist Church Ghana.

Hon. Dr. Evangelist Enoch Teye Mensah is survived by his beautiful wife – Mrs Lorinda Presutti Mensah; seven children – Apostle Benjamin Tettey Mensah, Enoch Tettey Mensah, Dr. Michael Tetteh Mensah, Rev. Mrs. Naomi Naadu Mensah Antwi, Jerry Teye Mensah, Bernice Naadu Feehi Mensah and Solomon Nii Nartey Mensah; twenty-seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and family relations to mourn him.

Indeed, the great oak tree of our family has fallen. For those of us who have been left to mourn him, we are reminded of his favorite prayer; the Serenity Prayer, which he often quoted – “God grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference.”

Death is an inevitable end, a fact which all mortals must come to terms with. We therefore take consolation in the fact that you have led a fruitful and impactful life, what is left for you is a well-deserved rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. May mother earth lie gently on your mortal remains till we meet again at the dawn of the resurrection.

ET MENSAH KPO MO

ET MENSAH KPO MO

YA WOU DII

AMEN