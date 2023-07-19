Entertainment

Lawyer Nti talks about what ‘kicked him’ out of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ series

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Ghanaian comedian, Richmond Amoako, popularly known as ‘Lawyer Nti’ has opened up on his darkest moments and how it forced him to make some tough decisions, including abandoning his participation in the popular ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ series.

Lawyer Nti, one of the most loved characters in the popular comedy series, said he almost lost his sanity at the peak of his career because he wasn’t ready for the fame.

Speaking to Elsie Lamar on the ‘Talkertainment’ show on GhanaWebTV, Lawyer Nti said the overwhelming nature of the fame landed him in depression and drove him into a long hiatus.

“People are dealing with a lot. I will come out and make people laugh, go back home and cry. None of us was prepared for the fame. We only wanted to shoot a part of our radio programme, put it on video, and see how it goes, and then boom! Things escalated. We were not prepared for what we experienced. It was overwhelming,” he disclosed.

In the midst of his tempestuous battle with depression, he disclosed how discovering and re-aligning himself with God brought him back on track.

The comic actor is currently back on the screens but with a different feel of craft.

Signed unto the Lynx Entertainment label, he is set to release his first project after the long break.

Share this Article
Previous Article Bawumia will win, attacks on him will do nothing to him – Farouk Aliu Mahama
Next Article Teacher Kwadwo ready to trim dreadlocks and return to classroom, but refuses to apologise to GES
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fresh Meddo blames media for the downfall of some Ghanaian artistes
Entertainment
Teacher Kwadwo ready to trim dreadlocks and return to classroom, but refuses to apologise to GES
Entertainment
Lawyer Nti talks about what ‘kicked him’ out of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ series
Entertainment
Bawumia will win, attacks on him will do nothing to him – Farouk Aliu Mahama
Major 3 Politics
Lost your password?