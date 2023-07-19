Bawumia will win, attacks on him will do nothing to him – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament for Yendi Farouk Aliu Mahama says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries convincingly.

The Vice President is coming up against 9 other contenders including former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong.

The party has scheduled a special delegates conference on August 26 to reduce the number down to five.

Farouk Aliu Mahama says Dr. Bawumia stands tall among his contenders and the delegates will vote for him.

“I did the album in my constituency and I control 700 people in the Constituency. My other contestants control 50 each and they are all for Bawumia. So tell me, who are they going to vote for? It’s a done deal for Bawumia” he told journalists in Parliament on Wednesday July 19.

He further dismissed claims that the NPP MPs have abandoned the House to campaign for the Vice President.

He described the assertions as inaccurate.

For some days now, Parliament has struggled to form a quorum to do business with the Minority claiming that NPP MPs are following the Vice President around

According to Farouk Aliu Mahama, the NPP MPs respect their duties in Parliament and have never left the House to follow the Vice President on his campaign tours.

“The MPs from the Ashanti Region who were with Dr. Bawumia are back in Parliament and the quorum issues in Parliament have nothing to do with the MPs following Bawumia. I am a strong supporter of the Vice President but I’m here to do my duties. The NDC’s strategy of trying to tie everything to Dr. Bawumia is a signal that Bawumia is a threat to John Mahama,” he said.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to deliberate and decide on the recommendations of the Vetting Committee on the flagbearer aspirants of the party for the 2024 presidential election on Thursday.

It follows the adoption of the committee’s report by the National Steering Committee of the party at its meeting in Accra last Tuesday.

The Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye presidential vetting committee cleared all the 10 aspirants in the upcoming presidential primary subject to the approval of the National Council.