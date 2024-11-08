Kusasis entreat Akufo-Addo to restore peace in Bawku before leaving office

By Patrick Biddah

The Kusaug People’s Congress, have tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to restore peace in Bawku with renewed clashes in recent times, leading to the killings of over 15 people.

They say, President Akufo-Addo, came to power at the time Bawku was peaceful and if not for nothing at all, he should leave office with the peace he came to meet in Bawku.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday November 7, 2024 in Accra, the president of the Kusaug Peoples’ Congress, Rev. Prof John Azumah, said the recent conflict has dragged on since November 2021, due to government’s inaction.

He said, the government should be held responsible for the bloodshed in view of the fact they know the cause of the raging instability but have not acted in a way that will maintain peace.

According to him, the Mamprusis, feels more lawless under the current administration, because of their penchant for disobeying and disregarding Court orders on three different occasions.

Aside from that, Rev .Prof. Azumah, also accused the Mamprusis of lawlessness and violence due to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who they said is a Mamprusi.

In spite of all these acts of violence, he was hopeful that the Kusasis, will fight their battles to secure the peace they seek.