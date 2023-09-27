Kozie healthcare initiative touches over 3,170 lives in Adentan

Over 3,170 residents of the Adentan constituency of the Greater Accra Region, recently found themselves on the receiving end of an extraordinary healthcare screening initiative, thanks to the unwavering efforts of Akosua Manu, the Deputy NYA CEO and aspiring parliamentary candidate.

Kozie, as she is affectionately called, spearheaded the healthcare initiative that transcended politics and touched the core of humanity.

It was dubbed ‘Kozie Cares Medical Outreach,’ aimed to provide accessible healthcare to her constituents. From September 14, 2023, to September 25, 2023, this healthcare crusade became a great opportunity for the people of Adentan regardless of party affiliation.

Beneficiaries

This noble endeavor encompassed 16 Electoral Areas, where both young and old, received a range of healthcare services, including vital check-ups and the all-important national health insurance registration and renewals.

The beneficiary areas, including Otanor, Nmai Djorn, Adjiringano, Ogbojo, Nii Ashale East and West, New Adentan East and West, Man-Hee, Gbentanaa North and South, New Legon, Loose, Amrahia Marhejor, among others, saw their lives enriched by this selfless act.

Rationale

On the concluding day of this healthcare mission, Akosua Manu reiterated the significance of regular check-ups and the vital role of accessible, high-quality healthcare for Adentan’s residents.

She affirmed that healthcare is a fundamental right that should never be compromised and vowed to dedicate herself tirelessly to meet the healthcare needs of her potential constituents.

Touching on the upcoming NPP primaries, Kozie stressed the importance of a clean campaign that unites the party for victory. She called upon fellow aspirants to uphold fairness and transparency.

Assurance

Kozie told the media that she is not only interested to lead but also to unite the party at the constituency level. She is therefore rallying grassroots members to regain the Parliamentary seat and break the eight-year governance cycle at the National level.

“Unity and effective representation are at the core of my vision for the constituents,” she stated.

She pledged to prioritize their concerns, working towards their empowerment, not just within the constituency but also on a national scale.

The NPP Parliamentary hopeful also called upon party members in the constituency and all party sympathizers to rally behind her candidacy.