KK Sarpong’s chieftaincy ambition cost Offinsohemaa her stool

The unbridled ambition of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, to occupy the vacant Offinso Stool, following the demise of Nana Wiafe Akenten II, has resulted in the dethronement of Queen Mother, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, terminated Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko’s three-decade reign as the Queen mother of Offinso Traditional Area due to Dr Sarpong’s unqualified status, which was established by a committee of chiefs set up by the Golden Stool’s occupant.

Despite Sarpong’s false lineage claims, the Queen mother ardently supported him to the extent of disrespecting the Asantehene.

The destoolment announcement occurred on Thursday, January 11, 2024, during the inaugural Asanteman Council meeting, where Nana Dwamena Akenten II was sworn in as the new Offinso chief from a list of 17 aspirants.

Otumfuo ended the three-decade reign of Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the Queen mother of the Offinso Traditional Area.

Dr Sarpong, a former Managing Director of the troubled Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) was found to be unqualified for the position, as he was not from the lineage in Offinso he had claimed, but the Queen mother for whatever reason desperately wanted Dr Sarpong on the powerful Asante stool.

Assured of the stool, the ex-GNPC boss, deployed everything at his disposal, including building a plush one-storey house at Offinso in record time for his coronation which was to coincide with the submission of his name to Otumfuo by the Queen mother.

What was more interesting was that, senior members of GNPC were seen at Offinso during the funeral of Nana Wiafe Akenten II, unconventionally campaigning for Dr Sarpong as the new Offinsohene.

Otumfuo was petitioned about the eligibility of Dr Sarpong leading to a committee of chiefs set up to investigate the petition.

The controversy was sparked by attempts by some individuals, led by the Queen mother, to “sell” it to Dr Sarpong, who once served as Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, and is currently the Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Prompted by some royals, the Asantehene intervened and established a committee to probe the allegation.

The committee led by Barima Sarfo Kodua the Kumawu Manhene, discovered that Dr Sarpong, onetime Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) wasn’t from Offinso, but Beposo a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Other chiefs who were on the committee were, Nana Ansah Adu Baah Yaamfo Manhene, Nana Mensah Bonsu, the Kaasehene, the Nana Antwi Agyei Brimpong II, the Atwimahene and Nana Kwaku Gyan Brokor II, the Ofumanmanhene.

The committee found that Dr Sarpong, who was presented by Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to occupy the stool, was not related to the Ahyirem Royal Family as he claimed.

Analysis of Dr Sarpong’s family tree revealed that the woman he claimed to originate from never had a child, disqualifying him. This revelation caused tensions among the Queen mother and some youth of Offinso.

Nana Dwamena Akenten II, the newly enstooled chief of Offinso, appeared before the council, led by Asantehene, to swear an oath of allegiance.

This marks the first destoolment by the King in 2024 and is attributed to Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko’s gross insubordination, including her refusal to appear before Otumfuo following a summon.

Otumfuo conveyed the verdict, stating, “I deliver the town into your hands alone. You have no queen mother. Find a new queen mother to help you undertake your mandate when you have settled down. We need a queen mother who will be present here when we need her.”

Hemanhene Nana Wiafe Apau Sanwoansan, representing the Bekum Division, disclosed that royals approached Otumfuo regarding efforts by the Queen mother to compromise on tradition and give away the stool to KK Sarpong.

In response to the findings of the committee, Asantehene directed the royals to select a candidate, leading to the presentation of Nana Amoako Opoku on December 18 at the Manhyia Palace, following Asante tradition.

This directive led to the nomination of Nana Dwamena Akenten II.