I want to be elected as Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem – Papa Kwesi Nduom

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, unequivocally has stated that he will not be leading the PPP as a presidential candidate.

Instead, he expressed a preference for participating in a contest to become the Chief Executive of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem municipality.

His comment was in response to inquiries about his potential candidacy for the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) in the 2024 elections.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), shared his response via a Facebook post.

“The position I want to be elected to serve in. This is for those who have been agitating to get me to join the 2024 Presidential race, note this. What I want, is the opportunity to contest in an election to become the Chief Executive of Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem municipality. I want to show our people in practical terms how to administer an area for the benefit of the citizens. Clean environment, good infrastructure, jobs, education for all, quality healthcare etc,” his post read.

Dr Nduom is a known face in Ghana’s politics, before his presidential ambitions, he contested for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Convention’s People’s Party in 2000 but lost in that year only to recapture the seat in 2004.

He was appointed as the Minister of Energy and later the Minister for Public Sector Reform all under President Agyekum Kuffours administration.

Below is the number of times Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has contested for Ghana’s presidential elections.

CPP presidential candidate in the 2008 elections

The Ghanaian politician and businessman, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom in July 2007 resigned from government to represent the Conventions People’s Party (CPP) as their presidential candidate in the 2008 general elections.

Together with his running mate, Michael Abu Sakara Foster, the two campaigned along with the two biggest parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

Despite the growing influence of the CPP that year, their flagbearer tasted his first defeat in his presidential ambition. Mr. Nduom only acquired only 1% of the total votes cast. The NDC, led by Professor Evans Atta Mills won the 2008 presidential elections

PPP Presidential candidate in the 2012 elections

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) was formed by Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom in 2012 after he broke away from the Conventions People’s Party (CPP).

In that year, he contested the presidential elections with Brigitte Dzogbenuku as his running mate.

He yet again lost the elections on his second attempt, but this time he managed to pull 64,267 votes. Prior to the elections, Mr. Nduom declared his source of campaign funding and assets. According to him, his decision was a commitment against corruption. The PPP with the motto “Prosperity in Peace”, became the third-largest party in the country.

At the end of that year’s election, the NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama, was given the mandate by Ghanaians to govern the country.

PPP presidential candidate in the 2016 elections

In 2016, Mr. Nduom represented the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) as its presidential candidate. He termed the 2016 elections as his “final round” when he revealed that he will not contest for the seat of government if he didn’t come out victorious.

“The 2016 elections will be the last round, it will be the final time for Ghanaians to vote for me. If I don’t win, I won’t contest the presidency again,” said Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom in July 2016.

The electorates once again did not give Mr. Nduom the nod at that year’s polls. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerged winners of the presidential elections.