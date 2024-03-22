Asantehene cries for Ghana’s Cocoa industry

The occupant of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has observed a dwindling number of cocoa farmers in the country as a result of the disinterest of the upcoming generation.

In 2023, cocoa in Ghana was forecast to contribute 3.15 billion Ghanaian cedis (GHS), around 262.8 million U.S. dollars, to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He recognises that, the youth are obsessed with the aspiration of laying hold of white-collar jobs, instead of venturing into farming.

This, the Asantehene notes, is just one of the many challenges threatening the survival of the country’s cocoa sector and calls for concerted efforts to resolve them all.

Illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey and ageing cocoa trees are some challenges posed to the sector, he listed.

“Galamsey is affecting most of the crops since they are cut. It’s a serious issue we have to look at. Trees are getting older and people also are not farming, everybody wants to go to the office and therefore farmers are also not there.”

“These are all areas we have to take serious note of and I believe strongly that we can plan in that area,” he emphasised during a courtesy call by Management of Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Limited and Barry Callebaut, Tema.

The two companies paid a visit to Otumfuo on March 20, 2024, to donate towards the Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) project.

A dummy cheque of GH¢100, 000 was presented by the Managing Director of Barry Callebaut, Tema, Krishnarkumar R Pillai and the Managing Director of Nyonkopa Cocoa, Charity Sackitey.

In an address, Mr Pilla,i said the company was committed to giving back to society through its established foundation.

“We really contribute to the education sector. We support activities like water, health and sanitation in the communities where cocoa is grown.”

Throwing more light on the two companies under Barry Callebaut in Switzerland- the parent company- he said, “We established the company in 1999 and we are the first to start the grinding operation in Ghana. We started our business in 2001 and we are already 23 years and with all the support, we are still growing strong. We have the Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying. We started that business in 2016 and we are the number two PBC.”

His Majesty, expressed his appreciation to the company for supporting the Heal KATH initiative aimed at renovating the dilapidated KATH.

“I am very appreciative of the support to Komfo Anokye. It’s all about healthcare delivery.”

On the objective behind the initiative he recounted, “When I got the complaint (about the state of the hospital), I visited one night and saw the situation and it was very very disheartening. This project is for everybody to contribute. The money will go a long way in the rehabilitation of the hospital.”