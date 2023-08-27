Ken Agyapong, Hopeson Adorye summoned by NPP for misconduct

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye; and three others are to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the New Patriotic Party.

This was made known in a statement issued by the party and signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on August 27, 2023.

The statement said, “We are confident that this disciplinary process will be conducted with fairness, transparency, and impartiality.”

Kennedy Agyapong has been summoned by the party, after a video of him publicly threatening President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia went viral, to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made.

In this video, Kennedy Agyapong who appeared to be in a frenzy of anger, swore to give Akufo-Addo and Bawumia a showdown.

He was at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where delegates of the party in the Central Region met for the Conference when this video was recorded.

His behaviour was a result of news reaching him about his agents in the Upper West Region being chased out of the voting centre during the NPP Super Delegates Conference.

The statement also emphasized the committee’s commitment to upholding democratic values, accountability, and the highest standards of conduct.

Hopeson Adorye and three others, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo and Musa Sulemana have also been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee for “violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the party’s constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7).”