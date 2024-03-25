Judge orders Police to produce records of cremated Chinese illegal miners

Magistrate Eric Baah Boateng of the Sefwi Wiawso District Court, has expressed frustration with Chief Inspector George Asante Noye, the prosecutor handling a case involving the arrest of 10 individuals for illegal mining in the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve, including four Chinese nationals.

The magistrate, has ordered Noye to provide documentary evidence of the death and cremation of two of the Chinese nationals at the next court session, scheduled for April 15, 2024.

During the recent court session, only the six Ghanaian suspects, including two police officers, Detective Sergeant Yahaya Andrews and Lance Corporal Azantillow, were present.

The absence of the remaining two Chinese nationals, raised questions about their whereabouts, leading to speculation about whether they were still alive or if they had evaded prosecution with police assistance.

This incident, follows closely on the heels of another case involving two prison officers appearing in an Accra Circuit Court on charges of aiding the escape of Wang Xiao, a Chinese convict at Nsawam Medium Prison. The officers allegedly received bribes, including KFC meals and monetary compensation of GH¢1000, for their assistance.

The arrests in the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve occurred on December 12, 2023, when Forestry Commission staff, apprehended 10 individuals, including four Chinese nationals and six Ghanaians, two of whom were police officers.

The Chinese nationals were identified as Men Shi Yu (30), Weng Yong Cheng (30), Wen FU Lin (58), and Lee Pin (60), while the Ghanaian suspects were Edward Owusu (25), Kwesi Frank (42), Abudu Dramani (41), and Joe Nabur (27).

Although, the suspects have appeared in court twice before, at the third hearing on March 15, 2024, only the Ghanaian defendants and the two police officers were present. When questioned by the magistrate, Prosecutor George Asante Noye, explained that two of the Chinese nationals had died and been cremated.

In response, Magistrate Eric Baah Boateng, instructed Noye to produce the sureties for the four Chinese nationals in court at the next hearing, along with documentary evidence of the deaths and cremations.

The case has been adjourned until April 15, 2024, and has also been referred to the Attorney General’s Department in Takoradi for further guidance.