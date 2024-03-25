Men who had sex with murdered lady busted

Two suspects, are in police custody for allegedly having sex with the blood-soaked dead body of a 36-year-old woman, after she was murdered in her home at Sene Bokankye in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, identified as Kelvin Gyamfi and Samuel Addai, allegedly carried out the dastardly act, after invading the home of the deceased, Gifty Chiblu, on a stealing expedition.

The deceased was asleep when the duo, who were under the influence of Indian hemp, sneaked into Gifty’s room in an uncompleted building and smashed her head twice with a cement block.

After realizing she was dead, Kelvin and Samuel, took turns to have sex with the fresh corpse and bolted with her mobile phone and cash amount of GHs42.00.

The police, had used sophisticated technology to trace a new SIM card inserted by one of the suspected killers in the stolen phone, leading to their arrest.

The incident happened on February 8, 2024, when neighbours of the deceased found her naked in a pool of blood in her room, when her son who had returned from school raised the alarm.

A careful examination of her body by the Police, revealed deep cuts on her left ear with the skull around the forehead crashed and blood oozing from the ear and nostrils.

Semen was also found around her vagina.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The autopsy report, indicated severe head injury, blunt force trauma and unnatural sex.

The suspects confirmed to the police, that they had gone to the abode of the deceased to smoke Indian hemp after which they went to her room to steal from her.

Detective Inspector Abdul-Wahab Yusif Seoune of the Abuakwa Police led the investigations and traced the stolen phone and SIM card to the two leading to their arrest.

On March 17, 2024, Samuel Addai, was arrested at Atwima Bokankye, but his accomplice, Kelvin managed to escape and was later arrested from his hide-out at Medie-Accra two days later.

The two appeared before the Akropong District Magistrate court, where they were charged provisionally with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Investigations are still ongoing. A DNA test is to be conducted on the accused persons with the swaps obtained from the deceased’s sexual organ.

They are to reappear before the court on April 4, 2024.

A police situation report on the murder sighted The Herald is published below;

Ashanti Region (.)

Abuakwa Division (.)

Abuakwa District (.)

Supplementary sitrep (.)

Ref my sitrep, murder dated 08/02/24, the caller details of the deceased’s mobile phone sim card identified suspect Samuel Addai as the new user of the deceased’s mobile phone (.) With the help of the caller details, mother of suspect Samuel Addai in the person of Vida Sarpong was found to have made several calls with the suspect and consequent to that, on 17/03/24, she was invited to assist with the investigation (.)

After a lengthy persuasion, she assisted in the arrest of suspect Samuel Addai believed to be in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone (.) During the arrest of the suspect an Itel mobile phone with deceased’s sim card was retrieved from him and he alleged, suspect Kelvin Gyamfi sold the mobile phone to him whilst the sim card was given to him by suspect Emmanuel Boateng (.)

Suspect Samuel Addai led Police and arrested suspect Emmanuel Boateng but suspect Kelvin Gyamfi managed to escape (.) The Samsung mobile phone believed to belong to the deceased was retrieved from his room (.)

The Samsung mobile phone retrieved was subsequently identified by deceased’s children as belonging to the deceased (.) Upon Strenuous efforts, suspect Kelvin Gyamfi was arrested from his hideout in Accra and brought to Abuakwa for investigation (.)

During interrogation Suspects Samuel Addai and Kelvin Gyamfi admitted having acted in concert to murder the deceased, had sexual intercourse in turns with the body of the deceased and took away GHC 40.00 belonging to the deceased (.) The three suspects are detained for investigation (.)

Comment: The Crime Scene Management Team on the day of the incident took a swap from the vagina of the deceased. Blood samples will be obtained from the suspects and taken to Forensic Laboratory, Accra, with the swap obtained for DNA test.

Investigation underway. Further development will be communicated to you, please.