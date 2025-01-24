Jubilee House & NDC supporters divided over ‘Suitable’ NCA boss

A disagreement has erupted between the Presidency and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the appointment of a suitable candidate for the position of a new Director-General for the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The Presidency recently named Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, a seasoned technocrat at the NCA, as the new Director-General.

However, NDC supporters are rallying behind George Atta-Boateng, a party stalwart credited for his significant role in the NDC’s 2024 election victory, where he served as deputy to Dr Edward Omane-Boamah, the then Director of Elections and IT, who is on his way to become the Defense Minister.

Supporters of Atta-Boateng, have expressed anger, threatening demonstrations over the appointment of Fianko.

They associate Fianko with controversial actions, including leading the closure of Radio Gold and Radio XYZ in May 2019 during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

They accused Fianko of leading a team of NCA officials and police officers to Radio Gold to shut the station down on the orders of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu Akuful and Joe Anorkye, the then Director-General.

These closures of the stations leading to loss of jobs, illness and deaths, justified on grounds of expired licenses, remain a sore point for NDC supporters, as the stations were seen as pro-NDC platforms.

Atta-Boateng, who previously served as CEO of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), was reportedly assured the NCA position, following the NDC’s electoral victory. His supporters argue that his party loyalty and experience make him a more suitable candidate for the role.

Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, a Reverend of the Methodist Church is accused of not just leading the operations, but also going on radio and TV stations to justify the closure and threatening to allocate the 90.5 frequency of Radio Gold to another company.

Some workers of NCA who support the NDC have since Wednesday, 22 January 2025, been enraged when news broke that Fianko, has been handed an appointment letter by the Executive Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, and been introduced to the staff as their new boss. Their claims that he is Gabby Asare-Otchere Darko’s “boy” and also a protégé of Joe Anokye.

They claimed NDC-affiliated radio and TV stations are not on various NCA digital platforms where he had been in charge as a Director of Broadcasting.

Atta-Boateng, is said to be very disappointed at the turn of the event, while many are also questioning whether the NDC is worth dying for.

Insiders have said that, the private business interests of some individuals in the Flagstaff House are what is influencing the appointment of Fianko as opposed to Atta-Boateng, a party person.

But Fianko, despite his association with the 2019 media closures, has received praise for his professional expertise and quiet contributions to the NDC’s media strategy.

Industry professionals and close allies, have described him as a capable and fair-minded individual whose qualifications far exceed the role’s requirements.

They described him as a consummate IT professional with a far better CV compared to Mr Atta-Boateng.

Fianko, is described as an individual who has worked strategically and tirelessly to protect several NDC interests, ensuring that you can continue your work seamlessly, including the uninterrupted operation of NDC’s TV and radio stations.

One Nana Kofi Frimpong wrote about Fianko, saying, “Just because he wasn’t loud about his efforts to avoid unnecessary risks doesn’t mean he hasn’t been a strong supporter of your agenda. I urge you to think critically and deeply about this situation. This gentleman is not affiliated with the NPP. He is someone I know personally, someone I have worked with closely every Tuesday for a significant period”.

“Many of the actions taken to protect the NDC’s media platforms are things I am fully aware of, because of my experience as the former General Manager for Silicon House Productions. I know what I’m talking about. While you might have seen him during moments of tension, such as when radio stations were being disconnected, his role as head of tech requires him to follow his superior’s instructions. What would you expect him to do in such circumstances?

“It is crucial to remember who has helped you along the way. This gentleman has been incredibly helpful to the NDC, more than you might realize. While I cannot share every detail here, please trust my words and take my advice seriously.

“You’re risking alienating one of the best people you have, someone who has been a valuable ally. Let’s stop this and focus on recognizing and appreciating those who have supported the cause in meaningful ways.

Another write-up expressed similar sentiments, saying, “I have seen some sentiments being shared on SM about the appointment of Fianko as NCA Boss. I doubt the persons posting such, really understand the space and know Fianko!

“He is a true professional and a gentleman. Very knowledgeable of the space, duly clothed with fairness. Industry players will tell you this is, again, one of the best appointments. Just do a little survey and see. A good move for the NCA”.

“People’s worry should be the “remnants” that remain there and may undermine Fianko. I say again, this guy is solid for the space and the Industry. He knows his stuff, and his dedication to the industry is unparalleled”.

Fianko, holds an impressive array of academic and professional credentials, including an MPhil in Applied Business Leadership and Management, a Master’s in Communications Management, and a BSc in Electrical/Electronic Engineering. He is also a member of international telecom bodies and has over 18 years of experience at the NCA.

Supporters of Fianko, argue that his appointment is a strategic decision, prioritising competence, IT job creation, and digital revolution over political affiliations.

However, critics within the party claim private business interests within the Presidency influenced the decision.