Chief of Staff demands list of Akufo-Addo’s last-minutes recruits onto gov’t payroll

In a bid to ensure the accuracy and integrity of government payroll records, the Office of the President, has issued a directive to all heads of government institutions, requesting detailed information on staff members added to the payroll since December 7, 2024.

The directive, part of ongoing efforts under the John Mahama administration, seeks to enhance transparency and accountability in payroll management.

Heads of government institutions, are required to submit the full name, designation, employee identification number (if applicable), date of appointment, and date added to the payroll for each staff member added within the specified period. This information, must be submitted to the Office of the President by January 31, 2025.

The directive, emphasises the importance of this data in ensuring the integrity of the government’s payroll system.

Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff in a letter, assured that any further clarification or questions regarding the directive can be addressed by contacting the Office of the President.

Ahead of the handing over, the Transition Team of the President-elect, accused the outgoing administration of violating a transition agreement by making last-minute payments, recruitments, and promotions without prior approval.

In a statement issued on December 17, 2024, the Mahama Transition Team, noted that during the second joint meeting held on Friday, December 13, 2024, both sides had agreed that such actions would require clearance from the joint Transition Team.

However, the NPP government, allegedly disregarded this agreement and proceeded unilaterally.

The statement, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Mahama Transition Team, stressed that any last-minute payments, appointments, or promotions—some of which are said to have been backdated—will be reversed by the new administration.

He added that, public officials responsible for these decisions, could be held accountable through formal processes.

The Transition Team, also issued a strong warning to public officials, urging them to resist pressure from outgoing political actors.

“All public officials are strongly advised to resist pressure from outgoing political actors to engage in these acts, as they could attract severe consequences when the new government takes office,” the statement read.

The Mahama administration, set to assume office on January 7, 2025, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth and transparent transfer of power, while addressing what it considers improper decisions taken at the eleventh hour.

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, later announced that the NDC administration, would reverse all “last minute” government employment and promotions made by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Mr Asiedu Nketia, emphasizd that all “last minute” appointments in the government sector, would also be terminated, if proven to have been illegally done.

“All those who illegally gain recruitment and promotions in the public institutions and agencies would be terminated or reversed,” he said.

Speaking at a thanksgiving rally in Sunyani after the December 7 election victory, Mr Nketia, alleged that the NPP government, has issued about 10,000 appointment letters and promoted several government officials in public institutions and agencies.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah, had expressed concerns over what he described as a “last-minute rush” by the current government to fill positions and promote individuals in the public sector.

He mentioned the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), as some of the institutions the NDC, has gathered information that the “last-minute” appointments and promotions are being done.

Furthermore, the NDC National Chairman, alleged that the outgoing government has backdated some of the appointment letters to “cover up their illegal activities.”

He argued that these actions are politically motivated and undermine the integrity of the civil service.

According to him, the party is committed to ensuring that appointments and promotions are based on merit and not political affiliations.