Jamestown is a ‘mess’ now, the community is full of homosexuals – Rev. Lawrence Tetteh bemoans

The founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, has expressed concern about his place of birth being a ‘notorious’ neighbourhood for homosexuals now.

The man of God who was born in Accra Jamestown, a community inhabited primarily by the Gas, told GTV’s morning show in an interview monitored by Peacefmonline.com that the community is now a “mess.”

According to him, indigenes now openly endorse and practice all forms of LGBTQ+ activities, despite their consequences.

“I was born in Jamestown, and it is a privilege to be born in Jamestown. But in that community, when you go there now, it’s a mess. Why should we impose LBGTQ+ on our children? Why do we want to destroy our nation,” he lamented.

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh was reacting to the International Community’s attempts to force the acceptance of LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana.

Following the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (the anti-LGBTQ+ bill) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the international community has expressed their disapproval and warned that Ghana will face some economic challenges if the bill is assented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

