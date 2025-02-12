Inner City Chiefs’ president praises government for supporting Muslim community

By Paul Mamattah

The President of the Inner City Intertribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers, Chief Dr Mohammed Sungtaaba, has lauded the government for its unwavering support to the Muslim community, particularly in facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage and recognizing Islamic holidays.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald Newspaper, Chief Dr Sungtaaba, expressed gratitude for the government’s efforts to reduce the cost of the pilgrimage to Mecca, a move that has brought immense joy to Muslims across the country.

“The government’s decision to reduce the travel cost per pilgrim from GH₵75,000 to GH₵62,000 is a blessing to the Muslim community. Every Muslim dreams of visiting Mecca, and this reduction has made it more accessible.

We thank God, and we have thanked the President as a leader. We pray that the government continues to do well for Ghanaians,” Chief Dr Sungtaaba stated.

He also commended the government for recognising Muslim holidays, particularly during Ramadan, noting that such gestures promote unity and understanding among Muslims and other religious groups in the country.

“These holidays are important to us, and the government’s acknowledgment of them strengthens our sense of belonging and inclusion,” he added.

Chief Dr Sungtaaba, who is a transport operator also highlighted the need for government intervention in the transport sector.

He pointed out the reliance on old, imported vehicles and the lack of new buses, urging the government to invest in modernising the transport system.

“A robust transport system will benefit companies and individuals alike, boosting economic activities and improving mobility,” he emphasized.

The Chief also stressed the importance of trust and cooperation between the government and its appointees, calling for continued efforts to deliver on promises and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

“We pray that the government performs well so that Ghanaians can have confidence and hope in their leadership and give them another chance,” he said.

On the contentious issue of the reintroduction of the toll system, Chief Dr. Sungtaaba expressed his full support, describing it as a necessary measure to generate revenue and create employment opportunities.

He argued that the current system results in significant financial losses for the government and the country at large.

“I support the reintroduction of the toll system 200% because it will create jobs for many people and allow them to work freely while contributing to the country’s growth. The government is losing a lot of money under the current system, and the country is suffering as a result,” he explained.

Chief Dr Sungtaaba, praised the government’s efforts to merge the two systems, describing it as a step in the right direction.

He believes that the reintroduction of tolls will not only boost government revenue but also provide employment opportunities for ordinary citizens, thereby addressing the high unemployment rate in the country.

As the government continues to implement policies aimed at economic growth and social cohesion, Chief Dr Sungtaaba’s remarks underscore the importance of inclusive governance and practical measures to address the needs of all citizens.

His support for the toll system and calls for investment in the transport sector reflect a broader desire for sustainable development and improved livelihoods for Ghanaians.