Independent presidential aspirant to revolutionarize agric at Afram Plains

An independent presidential hopeful, Mr Robert Roy Reindorf, has promised to make Ghana self sufficient by making agriculture the main stay of the country.

He said, there is an abundance of arable land in Ghana, which can help to feed the entire country through farming.

At a press conference to launch his bid, the businessman cum musician, said Afram Plains will be the focus of his agriculture revolution.

Explaining how to implement this vision, he said there will be different set of farmers to grow different crops in the area at the same time.

Mr Reindorf , who said he is am owner of a restaurant in Accra , promised to export the excess food to Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo , Ivory Coast and Mali.

He said, he withdrew from the contest when he first attempted in 2012, over the demand for money from electorates.

But according to him, Ghanaians have come of age and he expects them to put their liberation ahead of just demanding for money.

“If Ghanaians were fools in 2012 and they didn’t care of their future welfare by asking for money before voting for me I believe they have come of age now”, he pointed out.