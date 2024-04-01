I’ll appoint the youngest cabinet when elected – Mahama

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has boldly committed to introducing a new paradigm of governance by appointing young leaders to his cabinet if elected in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The move seeks to mirror the youthful demographics of the nation in its highest decision-making body, marking a significant departure from the norm.

Mr Mahama underscored the importance of youth representation, emphasizing that their energies and diverse perspectives are vital for shaping policies and driving progress in the country.

He assured that this pledge is not mere rhetoric aimed at garnering youth support but a genuine commitment to inclusive governance and meaningful youth involvement in national affairs.

“One of the promises I leave you young people with is that the NDC cabinet post January 7, 2025, is going to be averagely one of the youngest cabinets in the history of this country.

“If you look at the demographics of our country and you know that the majority are young people, then definitely if you’re setting up a cabinet, young people must be the majority in that cabinet,” he assured.